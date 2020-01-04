Solar power projects heating up in Wisconsin

And Alliant Energy earlier this year announced plans to build 1,000 megawatts of solar generation by the end of 2023.

Altogether, there are more than 30 large-scale solar farms being evaluated in Wisconsin, which if developed would have a combined capacity of nearly 5,400 megawatts.

“The utilities aren’t investing in solar because they have to,” Vickerman said. “They are investing in solar because they want to, and because they need to.”

That could be a cause for concern, said Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board, which represents ratepayer interests.

Wisconsin’s regulated utilities will not be able to build more without demonstrating a need. And in the absence of growing demand, that need would require retirement of existing resources.

While solar is now one of the cheapest sources of energy, Wisconsin utilities have invested billions of dollars so far this century in coal-fired generation — costs that could be borne by ratepayers even if those plants are retired early.