Southwick Creek rerouting tests underway in Kishwauketoe Conservancy

WILLIAMS BAY — Engineers will likely glean valuable information regarding the viability of the Southwick Creek rerouting project with soil borings from proposed areas the creek may better flow through.
The borings were set to be taken from portions of the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy and the Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park March 23 and will provide engineers with telling information about the viability of rerouting the waterway after testing.
The Village of Williams Bay and other stakeholders first began considering rerouting Southwick Creek in summer 2017 as a means of improving conditions for aquatic life traversing the creek and to potentially relocate water away from the floodplains around the village’s water treatment facility — potentially allowing for future expansion of the facility.
The creek segment considered for relocation stretches from Kishwauketoe’s State Highway 67 entrance to where the waterway empties into Geneva Lake.
The creek was originally dug in the early 60s as a drainage ditch along the east side of State Highway 67.
The soil borings, taken by ECS Midwest LLC for $15,000 and funded by a private donor through the Geneva Lake Conservancy, will determine which areas have soil layers which could support the rerouted creek.
The rerouted stream will need to run on top of a natural layer of sand and gravel in the ground so the creek can run clear, a necessary quality for healthy aquatic life, without becoming murky from mud and soil.
The borings were taken along two possible routes the creek could be rerouted to identified in a Baxter & Woodman engineering study and will determine which areas have sand and gravel, and how deep they are located.
During a March 15 village board meeting where the village gave permission for the borings to take place, village engineer Doug Snyder said the borings are necessary to continue work on the rerouting project.
“We need those borings to find out where the top of the sand and gravel are,” he said.
A track tractor, similar in size to a normal riding lawnmower, was set to complete the soil borings throughout the park and conservancy with representatives from the Geneva Lake Conservancy present to monitor the work.
Damage concernsWhile recognizing the need for the borings and supporting the realignment project, some members of the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy objected to the timing of the soil sampling.
KNC board member Jim Killian said during the public comment portion of a March 15 Williams Bay Village Board meeting that he believes the soil boring, which required a tractor with tracks to complete, should have been pushed back to next winter to prevent damage to the marshy conservation area.
“This is the absolute worst time of the year to have heavy equipment in wet, marshy Kishwauketoe property doing soil borings,” he said during the meeting.
Killian said results of the soil borings will not be immediately useful because it is currently unclear where funding for the rerouting project will come from, meaning there was no rush for the boring to occur.
Conservancy board chairman Harold Friestad said during the meeting he did not object to the equipment used to complete the project, but that he wished the contract with ECS Midwest dictated that any damages be repaired by the company.
“Restoration has to be a part of the total agreement,” he said during the meeting.
The agreement with ECS Midwest dictates the borings be restored but specifically excluded repairs on potential damage to the land caused by the track equipment.
Executive director of the Geneva Lake Conservancy said during the meeting the two conservancy members present during the project would halt work if the tractor caused significant damage to the land.
She also noted that the borings would be taken from areas where no restoration efforts have occurred.
“I’m confident it’s not going to do major damage to an area where either your group or our group has done major restoration,” Yancey said during the meeting.
She also noted that the conservancy would spread seed in any area unearthed by the track tractor.
Benefits of the project
A 2017 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources study of the creek found the stream has a long history of manipulation and degradation, passing through multiple culverts and flowing along the eastern drainage ditch of Highway 67 for much of its length.
The culverts present passage difficulties for the creek’s German brown trout population, composed primarily of freshly spawned fish from trout traveling the creek from Geneva Lake.
Former DNR senior fisheries biologist Luke Roflfler said in the report he and other fish biologists were surprised at the amount of trout populating the creek.
The realignment project would push the creek away from the highway, reduce passage issues and construct a channel to encourage a higher density aquatic life population.
Both the DNR and Trout Unlimited have expressed support of the project.
In addition to creating a better waterway for aquatic species, rerouting the creek would also divert the creek’s floodplain away from the village’s water plant, which was first built in 1936. Doing so would allow for the potential expansion of the water plant, which is nearing its limit for the number of properties it can provide for.