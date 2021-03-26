Southwick Creek rerouting tests underway in Kishwauketoe Conservancy

“This is the absolute worst time of the year to have heavy equipment in wet, marshy Kishwauketoe property doing soil borings,” he said during the meeting.

Killian said results of the soil borings will not be immediately useful because it is currently unclear where funding for the rerouting project will come from, meaning there was no rush for the boring to occur.

Conservancy board chairman Harold Friestad said during the meeting he did not object to the equipment used to complete the project, but that he wished the contract with ECS Midwest dictated that any damages be repaired by the company.

“Restoration has to be a part of the total agreement,” he said during the meeting.

The agreement with ECS Midwest dictates the borings be restored but specifically excluded repairs on potential damage to the land caused by the track equipment.

Executive director of the Geneva Lake Conservancy said during the meeting the two conservancy members present during the project would halt work if the tractor caused significant damage to the land.

She also noted that the borings would be taken from areas where no restoration efforts have occurred.