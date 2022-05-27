Speed limit reduction approved for area of Elkhorn Road

Lake Geneva officials have given the official “green light” to reduce the speed limit on an area of Elkhorn Road between downtown Lake Geneva and the Lake Como area.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, May 9, to reduce the speed limit on Elkhorn Road, from County Highway H to Cemetery Road north of the city’s limits, from 35 mph to 25 mph.
The city council’s public works committee unanimously approved the proposed speed limit reduction, April 25.
Representatives from the Lake Geneva Police Department and Town of Geneva Police Department have requested the speed limit change because of traffic concerns in that area.
“It’s a very dangerous intersection,” Public Works Director Tom Earle said during the April 25 public works committee meeting. “They are having issues with speeding and near misses, and they’ve had some citizen complaints. So they, along with the township, would like to reduce the speed limit coming from the Town of Geneva.”
The speed limit on Elkhorn Road has been 25 mph once motorists arrive at Cemetery Road, but the police departments have wanted the 25 mph speed limit to into effect before Cemetery Road.
