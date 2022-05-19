Spring brush collection in the City of Lake Geneva is set to end May 27. All brush must be place curbside by 6 a.m. Once crews pass for brush pick-up they will not return. For more information visit, www. https://bit.ly/3wo1z1g
Spring brush collection to end May 27 in the City of Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch: 22-year-old sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2019 kidnapping of bank manager and her children
A Milwaukee man who was part of a bank robbery that involved kidnapping a pregnant bank manager and her two children was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday. The conspirators initially fled with $47,000 but were soon after arrested.
Milwaukee developer to present plans for 68-room hotel in East Troy
Mother and daughter team offers quality women's clothing at Pink Moon Bay
The Illinois man charged in a shootout with Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies that seriously wounded a police K9 was found competent to stand trial.
The man who bought a rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with the felony of attempting to flee or elude police on Monday.
With the national inflation rate running at a 40-year high, the Fontana Joint 8 Board of Education on April 25, following a lengthy closed exe…
A 34-year-old Beloit women has been been charged with first-degree reckless homicide in relation to a drug overdose death that occurred on Tha…
Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from May 10-15. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County C…
EAST TROY — It’s an end of an era for East Troy’s historic Cobblestone Inn.
Fowler, Nelson named Badger High School's junior prom king and queen; First full-fledged prom since COVID held at The Abbey Resort in Fontana
The Badger High School Junior Prom was in full flower on May 14 as more than 400 Badger juniors and seniors and their guests made their way to…