 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Spring brush collection to end May 27 in the City of Lake Geneva

Spring brush collection in the City of Lake Geneva is set to end May 27. All brush must be place curbside by 6 a.m. Once crews pass for brush pick-up they will not return. For more information visit, www. https://bit.ly/3wo1z1g

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Taco Bell brings back Mexican Pizza to menus nationwide