Spring Prairie fire by Shaver’s General Store not believed to be suspicious, cause under investigation

A large storage structure right behind the gas station at Shaver’s General Store started on fire on Friday, Dec. 17.

The fire created smoke that could be seen for miles, but fortunately firefighters were able to stop it soon enough that it didn’t spread to the gas station, general store or any neighboring homes.

The Spring Prairie fire near the intersection of Highway 120 and Highway 11 started at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Fire crews from around the region were called in to help with the fire due to the high intense level of the fire.

The area was closed off to traffic, with all vehicles detoured around the area. A sheriff's deputy blocking off the road said no one, besides emergency crews, could get closer because they are concerned about the fire being so close to a gas station.

No cause of the fire has been released yet. It was under investigation, according to a press release issued by the Town of Lyons Fire Department on Friday evening. However it did not appear to be related to any foul play or suspicious circumstance.

One firefighter was treated on the scene for minor injuries but did not have to be transported to the hospital.

In the press release the Town of Lyons Fire Department stated, “The Lyons Fire Department would like to thank all the mutual aid companies that came out today and assisted including law enforcement agencies that assisted with traffic control. We cannot thank you enough. Without your assistance, this incident could have had a much more devastating outcome.”

The Lyons Fire Department also expressed its gratitude for Shaver’s General Store's hospitality toward emergency responders.

“When the neighboring property suffered a fire it caused their business to be closed for hours but they opened their doors to not only the Lyons Fire Department but approximately 15 other departments making sure they had food, water and hot drinks,” The Lyons Fire Department stated in a Facebook post.

“We thank them and their staff for their kindness and generosity and hope that all the residents of Lyons and Spring Prairie Township support them as they supported us.”

The post stated, “The definition of a small town... people are friendly, honest, and polite to the people in their community. Shavers General Store displayed this yesterday without hesitation.”