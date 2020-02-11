Spring Prairie town board rejects gravel pit proposal

SPRING PRAIRIE — A proposal to convert farmland into a gravel pit supplying area construction crews has been shot down by town board members.

Faced with vocal opposition from local residents, the Spring Prairie Town Board voted 3-0 on Feb. 10 to reject a plan from Asphalt Contractors Inc. for a gravel pit near the intersection of state Highway 120 and Highway 11.

The company said the gravel pit would meet a growing need for raw material for road repairs and other construction projects for many years in the Lake Geneva region.

But residents and property owners in Spring Prairie opposed the development out of concern that the gravel pit would create noise, traffic congestion and pollution.

The town plan commission in January voted to recommend approval of the rezoning and other steps needed to allow the gravel pit.