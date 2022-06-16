Spring spruce-up:Joint Eagle Scout project breathes new life into Bloomfield's McKay Park

A season of dramatic metamorphosis and verdant, burgeoning beauty, spring promises new life and new hope, rebirth and renewal.

This spring season is no exception at Bloomfield’s McKay Park & Nature Trails, which is sporting a fresh face thanks to two Genoa City teen brothers and a host of supportive youth and adult helpers.

Located on the corner of Lake Geneva Highway and Manor Terrace near Star Center Elementary School, land for 13.7-acre McKay Park was donated to the Town of Bloomfield by Gene Snow in 1995. The park now lies in the Village of Bloomfield.

Its looping wetland boardwalk, inclusive of two small shelter pavilions with bench seating, was installed in 2003 and is accessed opposite N1458 Manor Terrace.

Eagle Scout projectsThanks to two separate but coordinated Eagle Scout projects spearheaded by Tristan and Kason Klabunde, members of Lake Geneva-based Boy Scout Troop 239, McKay Park & Nature Trail has been significantly rehabilitated and upgraded this spring.

Eagle Scout service projects provide an opportunity for Boy Scouts to demonstrate their leadership of others while performing a project to benefit their local community. Projects must benefit an organization other than the Boys Scouts of America (BSA) and cannot be performed for a business or individual and cannot be commercial in nature. A culmination of a scout’s leadership training and formation, the successful completion of an Eagle Scout service project is one of the requirements to attain Eagle Scout stature, the highest rank awarded.

Among the many Eagle Scouts of note include astronaut Neil Armstrong, actor Harrison Ford, and former U.S. Presidents John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

Tristan said he drew inspiration for the Eagle Scout project from his participation in Future Farmers of America (FFA) and agricultural classes at Badger High School in Lake Geneva, as well as other prior Eagle Scout projects within his troop.

Kason was encouraged by Kenneth Monroe, owner of Monroe’s Auto Service in Pell Lake and District 10 supervisor on the Walworth County Board. Monroe was Town of Bloomfield supervisor from 1992-2002, town chairman from 2002-10 and Village of Bloomfield president from 2011-16. He is also a longtime citizen member of the Joint Ad-Hoc McKay Park Committee, which includes members from both the town and village of Bloomfield.

Kason said Monroe suggested that the scope of rehabilitating McKay Park would make the endeavor suitable for an Eagle Scout Project and be of great benefit to the community.

The brothers appeared before the Bloomfield town and village boards on April 11 to outline their proposed Eagle Scout project plans, with village president Dan Aronson thanking the boys and wishing them luck. Their uncle is Bloomfield Highway Department Supervisor Fred Klabunde.

A lot to do

Tristan, an incoming senior at Badger High School, oversaw a variety of intensive overhaul activities as part of the Eagle Scout project.

The project included the replacement of broken or rotted boardwalk planks, re-elevation of the boardwalk where needed, and the clearing and hauling of a significant amount of overgrowth that had come to overrun the boardwalk and make it difficult to traverse in numerous areas.

Litter — even discarded tires — was removed from the wetland area as part of the project.

Tall grass overgrowth was also removed from around the McKay Park sign fronting Lake Geneva Highway.

As part of his Eagle Scout service project, Kason, an incoming sophomore at Badger, covered graffiti, repaired broken benches in the two boardwalk shelter pavilions, rehabilitated the park’s four existing birdhouses and installed an additional four, doubling the number of nesting boxes to eight.

The spring-long Eagle Scout project, which included numerous after-school work sessions for the Klabunde brothers, culminated in a major 9 a.m.-8 p.m. work session at the park May 22. Over the course of the day, the brothers were joined by 11 scout peers and a half-dozen parent helpers, including Tristan and Kason’s parents, Trent and Cyndi Klabunde.

“This was a very large project,” said Trent Klabunde. “There was a lot to do.”

The brothers are pleased with the end results.

“I thought it came out really well,” said Kason. “There’s been people commenting on Facebook about how nice of a job we did.”

Tristan agreed.

“I feel it came together all nice and well,” he said. “Overall, it’s a good project.”

Cyndi Klabunde said the Eagle Scout project has made a night-and-day transformation in the appearance and functionality of McKay Park, making it a more pleasant and user-friendly facility to visit.

“I’m proud of the work they did, “ she said. “There is a huge difference in the way that the park looked before they started to what it looks like now. I think it’s nice out here, to sit and enjoy nature and take a walk. I enjoy coming out here. It’s peaceful.”

The Eagle Scout project has renewed local interest in McKay Park & Nature Trail, as well as improved its overall visibility in the community, where the 27-year-old park remains something of a hidden treasure.

“It’s really made people aware there’s a park over here,” Trent Klabunde noted. “A lot of people didn’t know this was out here until my wife posted before and after pictures on Facebook (community group Bloomfield News Uncensored). They’re like, ‘Where’s that at? I want to check it out.’ And then people came and checked it out and said, ‘Hey, awesome. You guys did a nice job on that.’”

The Eagle Scout project has also spurred an interest in the park by wildlife, with birds already nesting in the four newly-installed birdhouses.

“The birds and other wildlife are starting to return,” Tristan said.

Added Trent, “The birds were everywhere, having a blast out here. You come out here and sit in the pavilions, it’s amazing all the birds that are out here now, flying around and doing their thing. They were all excited.”

Local official are pleased with the end result of the Eagle Scout service project at McKay Park & Nature Trail and expressed appreciation for the leadership and community service efforts spearheaded by the brothers.

Aronson thanked and congratulated Tristan and Kason on how much work they put into the project.

“We have had multiple projects completed in our community by Boy Scouts as part of their journey to achieve Eagle Scout and are thankful for them,” said Aronson. “The village wishes these young men the best in their future pursuits.”

Also appreciative was Monroe, who noted that the latest initiative is the third Eagle Scout project to be undertaken at McKay Park over its history.

“They did an excellent job — far above and beyond,” he said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.