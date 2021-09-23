St. Francis de Sales to host special blessing to honor anniversary mass

Members of the Altar Society of St. Francis de Sales Parish will conduct a special blessing during their anniversary mass 9 a.m., Sept. 26 at the parish, 148 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva.

The group will celebrate its 125-year anniversary.

Since the altar society was formed in 1896, generations of women have volunteered their time to clean the altar and sanctuary of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, provide food, serve funeral luncheons and bake and sell items.

The alter society meets January, April and September to plan events, approve expenses and support the evangelical and spiritual needs of the parish.

The group provides christening bibs for baptisms, keeps a display of yearly baptisms on an ornate scroll, hosts Hospitality Sundays, purchases the hosts and wine for the holy communion at all masses and for the homebound and sponsors Seven Sisters Apostolate.