St. Mary’s Memorial Food Pantry to host 11th annual car show June 25

The St. Mary’s Memorial Food Pantry will be hosting their 11th annual car show on Saturday, June 25, in Lyons. The car show is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bill Steinhoff, the man in charge of the car show fundraiser, expects to have around 250 cars.

“I just want to make it worthwhile for everybody,” he said.

Boy Scout Troop 336 will be selling brats and hotdogs and the Lake Geneva boys and girls youth basketball teams will be selling water at the event. Big Head Taco Truck will be there and Elvis the King Fish mascot from Kenosha Kingfish Baseball Club, a member of the Northwood’s League, is expected to make an appearance, according to Steinhoff.

He said that last year they dealt with inclement weather, which put a damper on things, so he is hopeful they have better luck this year.

“First off, I want everyone to have a good time. I want people to come there and think this is great,” Steinhoff said. “It takes us a thousand dollars a month to run the food pantry and over the years with cash donations and corporate sponsors, we have been making it every year.”

After a meeting with four elderly women who came into the food pantry a few weeks ago, keeping the food pantry intact and helping out those in need continues to be and always will be his priority.

“One of the women came up to me and thought she had to make a decision between food and her prescription,” he said. “I told her that you never have to worry about food, we will take care of your food.”

All the proceeds from the car show will benefit the St. Mary’s Memorial Food Pantry in Pell Lake.

