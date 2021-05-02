Star parties to return this summer, including possible meteor shower boat tour

“We had originally planned to do it at the Big Foot Beach State Park, but their current limitations are 50 people per day. So we had to switch gears, and we have been reaching out to a couple of other locations,” McCulloch said. “More than likely, we will reserve one of the parks in the area.”

The July star party is set to be held at Dunn Field and will honor the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 15 moon landing and will feature information and activities related to space travel.

McCulloch said he plans to schedule a guest speaker for the July event.

“What we would like to do is get someone with a NASA background or someone along those lines to talk about rocketry and the Apollo missions,” McCulloch said. “There’s a couple of people we’re reaching out to and in talks with right now.”

McCulloch said Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM plans to partner with Lake Geneva Cruise Line for the August event, in which participates will be able to view the Perseid meteor shower during a Geneva Lake boat cruise.

“You will be able to observe the Perseid meteor shower from the Lake Geneva cruise,” McCulloch said. “You will learn about the meteor shower, learn about some of the constellations and enjoy some other activities along with that.”