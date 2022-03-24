Star party to be held at Yerkes Observatory

Stargazing will be taking place at the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay after about a four-year hiatus.

Representatives from Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM are set to host the Messier Marathon Star Party & Fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., April 1 at the observatory, 373 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Rain date is April 2.

The star party will include telescopes being placed on the observatory’s south lawn, as participants and Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM staff and volunteers attempt to view all 110 Messier space objects, which include galaxies, nebulae and star clusters.

“It’s a challenge for ourselves and our volunteers, and we want the public to join in the fun with us,” Adam McCulloch, planetarium and outreach coordinator for Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM, said.

The event is named after Charles Messier, an astronomer from the 1700s who was known as a “comet hunter.”

McCulloch said Messier would look for comets through a telescope, and when he found an object that was not a comet he would record its location and give it a numbered name.

“What he didn’t realize was he was making a list of galaxies and nebulae and star clusters,” McCulloch said. “So he made a list of objects that were not comets. Now today, the object list is named after him. It’s a go-to list for amateur astronomers.”

The event also will include tours of the Yerkes Observatory rotunda, which is currently being renovated.

After the star party, the Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM staff will continue to record the Messier objects that they observe throughout the night.

“It will be a late night for me, but there will be plenty of stuff to observe so I’m not worried about it,” McCulloch said. “We’re giving our volunteers the option of how long they would like to stay, because obviously not every volunteer wants to stay up all night. That’s usually our job.”

The Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM staff will take photographs of the objects they find with a camera that is built into one of the telescopes. The staff will use the images to create a poster, which people can purchase for a $1-an-object donation.

“So if we get all 110 objects, people will get a poster of all 110 objects that we get images,” McCulloch said.

The cost to attend the star party is $5, with the proceeds being used to help fund the Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM’s educational programs.

“This is a star party and a fundraiser,” McCulloch said. “We want to get more people in the community aware of the different funding avenues we are exploring and get more people aware of what we do.”

For more information visit, www.glaseducation.org.

The event also will be broadcasted on the Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM’s YouTube channel.

“We will have a live feed, by a telescope, of the Messier objects as they come through,” McCulloch said.

This will be the first event that the Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM has hosted at the Yerkes Observatory since University of Chicago officials closed the facility in 2018.

University officials donated the observatory and about 50 acres of surrounding property to members of the Yerkes Future Foundation in 2020.

McCulloch said he is excited about hosting an event at Yerkes Observatory, again.

“It’s kind of a surreal feeling,” McCulloch said. “It’s been almost four years now since we’ve had a star party at Yerkes. It’s a kind of cool, special moment for us. We’re really excited that the Yerkes Foundation was happy to participate and partner with us on the event.”

McCulloch said he is not certain if Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM will host more events at the observatory in the future.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know at this point. This is a one-off event with Yerkes,” McCulloch said. “We’re interested in partnering with them. We just have to see what comes next and keep our ears open.”

Star parties scheduled for the summer

Besides the Messier Marathon star party, officials from Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM have scheduled several star parties in the Lake Geneva area this summer.

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission awarded a $6,675 grant to Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM, March 14, to help them pay the cost to advertise and promote the summer star parties.

A lunar eclipse star party is scheduled for 9 p.m., May 15 at Library Park in Downtown Lake Geneva, and a star party to celebrate “National Asteroid Day” will be held June 30 at Lake Geneva Zipline and Adventures, N3232 County Highway H in the Town of Geneva.

Another star party is set for July 21 at the Riviera in Downtown Lake Geneva. Officials from Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM have hosted a star party at the Riviera since 2019.

“It’s a wonderful space, so we’re really excited to get back there,” McCulloch said. “We’re working on some really cool demonstrations and space-themed activities.”

Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM will partner with Lake Geneva Cruise Line to conduct Perseid meteor shower star parties, Aug. 9 and Aug. 11, in which attendees will be able to view the meteor shower during a Geneva Lake boat cruise.

“We’re working with Gage Marine to have some astronomers on board to help point out some things in the sky while you’re cruising around the lake after sunset,” McCulloch said.

Rain dates for the Perseid meteor shower star parties are set for Aug. 10 and Aug. 12.

Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, said he hopes this year’s star parties are as well attended as they have been in previous years. He said the star parties have attracted many visitors to Lake Geneva.

“Have another wonderful summer,” Waspi told McCulloch during the tourism commission meeting. “Keep people out really late, then they’re just going to stay here in Lake Geneva.”

