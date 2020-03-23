Starry stonewort battle could switch to hand-to-hand combat

With funding available for at least one more chemical treatment, the agency may try combating the algae through that method again in June. But other methods are being considered, such as hand pulling the stonewort by scuba divers.

Heidi Bunk, a water resources management specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said while the long-term effectiveness of hand pulling is still being evaluated, it can be advantageous because it allows for the removal of starry stonewort without harming native species in the way chemical treatments might.

She said lakes that are over-managed with chemical treatments, which can kill native plant species, can actually increase the spread of some non-native species. She said while the treatment may temporarily reduce a starry stonewort population, it also opens the door to future spreading by potentially killing native plants that would otherwise compete with the invasive species.

“Lakes that are lightly managed and don’t do much harvesting or chemical treatment tend to have a less severe population expansion of non-native species," Bunk said.

She added that piers, boats and other water structures that block the lake from sun can decrease the amount of native species in a lake.

