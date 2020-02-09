State approves 1,200-acre solar farm in Jefferson County

Badger State Solar is the fifth large-scale solar farm authorized since April. Once completed, the new facilities will have a combined capacity of 750 megawatts — roughly six times the current total solar capacity.

In December the PSC approved the 100-megawatt Point Beach Solar farm in Manitowoc County, which will provide power for Sun Prairie-based wholesale distributor WPPI.

In April, the commission authorized the first utility-scale solar projects, the 300-megawatt Badger Hollow farm in Iowa County and the 150-megawatt Two Creeks project, which is under construction on land adjacent to the Point Beach project.

The PSC is expected to receive applications this spring for projects in Grant, Wood and Kenosha counties that would account for another 549 megawatts.

Commissioner Mike Huebsch, who is leaving the PSC, reiterated his concerns about the loss of farmland.

“We need to be cognizant of the fact that these consume a lot of land,” Huebsch said.

Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq said she has asked PSC staff to work with natural resources and agriculture officials to gather soil quality maps to better inform future decisions.