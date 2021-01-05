State cancels 2021 Alice and Dairyland competition citing COVID concerns

The 74th annual Alice in Dairyland competition has been canceled for 2021.

The finals for the competition were set to be held in May in Walworth County.

Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced, Jan. 4, that the competition has been canceled this year because of possible continued concerns related to the coronavirus.

"While 2020 may be behind us, the pandemic is not," Randy Romanski, secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, said in a press release. "Cancelling the 74th Alice in Dairyland finals is an unfortunate but necessary step to help protect the health and safety of our staff and the public we serve."

The competition is set to continue in 2022, with the finals being held from May 19 through May 21 in Dane County, as originally planned.

The 2020 Alice in Dairyland finals were set to be held last May at the Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan but were postponed until June and held remotely because of the coronavirus.