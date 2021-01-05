State cancels 2021 Alice and Dairyland competition citing COVID concerns

The 74th annual Alice in Dairyland competition has been canceled for 2021.
The finals for the competition were set to be held in May in Walworth County.
Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced, Jan. 4, that the competition has been canceled this year because of possible continued concerns related to the coronavirus.
"While 2020 may be behind us, the pandemic is not," Randy Romanski, secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, said in a press release. "Cancelling the 74th Alice in Dairyland finals is an unfortunate but necessary step to help protect the health and safety of our staff and the public we serve."
The competition is set to continue in 2022, with the finals being held from May 19 through May 21 in Dane County, as originally planned.
The 2020 Alice in Dairyland finals were set to be held last May at the Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan but were postponed until June and held remotely because of the coronavirus.
"We greatly appreciate the extensive efforts of Walworth County, whose host committee has remained flexible throughout this process," Krista Knigge, administrator for the Department of Agriculture's division for agricultural development, said in a press release. "We look forward to showcasing Walworth County at a future Alice in Dairyland finals."
The current Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls, will remain in her role until July 2022, and officially be named the 2021 Alice in Dairyland in May.
Alice in Dairyland serves about a one-year term and conducts programs and events to educate people about the dairy industry in Wisconsin.
Applications for the 75th annual Alice in Dairyland competition will be available Jan. 3, 2022.
The candidate who is selected as the 75th Alice in Dairyland will begin her term July 5, 2022 after the Dane County finals.