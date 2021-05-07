State GOP working to reinstate job search requirements for those on unemployment

Vos he supports the reinstating of the search requirement and called it “preposterous” that the governor would allow individuals to stay on unemployment without searching for work.

“Employers all over the state are desperate for workers,” Vos said.

Stephanie Klett, the former tourism secretary under former Gov. Scott Walker who now works as the president and CEO for VISIT Lake Geneva, said she feels that the waiving of the job search requirement and expanded unemployment benefits is contributing directly to jobs not getting filled.

“It is really hurting this area,” Klett said.

Ed Kamin, manager of Racine County Workforce Solutions, said by not requiring those on unemployment to be seeking work has left many unaware of the opportunities out there. He said he believes that people want to work and that increased unemployment benefits is not having a direct effect on the unemployment rate. They just may not know about jobs out there.

But he said, “It’s not just down to one thing" keeping unemployment rates higher than normal. "It’s down to a lot of factors," including concerns over contracting COVID-19 and child care.