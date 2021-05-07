State GOP working to reinstate job search requirements for those on unemployment

MADISON — With employers around the state putting out more help wanted signs, the Wisconsin GOP is working to reinstate the requirement that those receiving unemployment benefits must prove they are actively searching for work.
Normally, individuals receiving unemployment assistance must complete a minimum of four work search activities every week. But through Emergency Rule 2106 related to the coronavirus epidemic, the Department of Workforce Development waived the work search requirement.
The waived work search requirement is currently not set to expire until July 10. But Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, is working to reinstate the requirement as soon as this month.
Nass, co-chairman of the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, announced Friday that he plans to have his committee suspend the workforce development rule.
The suspension “would immediately restore the normal requirement that unemployment benefit recipients complete a minimum of four work search activities every week and other pre-Covid provisions relating to work searches,” according to a press release from Nass, who represents portions of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.
That committee is expected to meet in the next two weeks to finalize the suspension and the work search requirement would be back in effect by the end of May if approved, according to Nass’ office. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said, based on how state rules work, that the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules can void the emergency rule without getting approval from the governor.
Vos he supports the reinstating of the search requirement and called it “preposterous” that the governor would allow individuals to stay on unemployment without searching for work.
“Employers all over the state are desperate for workers,” Vos said.
Stephanie Klett, the former tourism secretary under former Gov. Scott Walker who now works as the president and CEO for VISIT Lake Geneva, said she feels that the waiving of the job search requirement and expanded unemployment benefits is contributing directly to jobs not getting filled.
“It is really hurting this area,” Klett said.
Ed Kamin, manager of Racine County Workforce Solutions, said by not requiring those on unemployment to be seeking work has left many unaware of the opportunities out there. He said he believes that people want to work and that increased unemployment benefits is not having a direct effect on the unemployment rate. They just may not know about jobs out there.
But he said, “It’s not just down to one thing" keeping unemployment rates higher than normal. "It’s down to a lot of factors," including concerns over contracting COVID-19 and child care.
Tyler Tichenor, a communications specialist with the Department of Workforce Development, explained that the rule suspending the job search requirement "aims to protect the public's health and recognizes many employers have reduced or modified operations and recruitments at this time.”
He added, “The rule also eases eligibility for those who would work but for COVID-related reasons, such as being quarantined or subject to any stay-at-home orders.”
“The Department never contemplated promulgating these rule changes into permanent rules. A permanent rule is not appropriate or allowed under federal law, as this rule will no longer be necessary after the threats to public peace, health, safety, and welfare caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have abated."
The governor’s office has not yet responded to a question about the governor’s opinion on reinstating the job search requirement now or the process with which it could be waived.
As of March of this year, according to DWD, unemployment in Kenosha County was at 5.2%, up from 4.4% from March 2020 and 4.1% in the same month in 2019. Racine County’s unemployment rate is at 5.9%, up from 4.7% one year ago and 4.3% in 2019. Similarly in Walworth County, the unemployment rate is at 4.7%, up from 3.8% a year ago and 3.6% in 2019.