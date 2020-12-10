State grants called a ‘godsend’ but some holiday furloughs still unavoidable in Lake Geneva

Located at 100 N. Edwards Blvd., the theater is much larger than the 50-seat theater previously operated out of at 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

To build on his growing popularity, Crist bought the 2-acre North Edwards Boulevard property.

He said they had a great first summer. Then, this March, the pandemic hit.

“It was right before spring break in March when everything got shut down,” Crist said.

They went from sold-out shows to getting shut down and having zero income.

“That was just scary,” Crist said.

Not only did he have the expenses of the new mortgage, he had taken out a lot of billboards and advertising to get out the word and he was on the hook for those expenses.

He said it was fortunate that Wisconsin slowly started to reopen in May, and he is legally able to offer shows with 25% capacity — or about 50 people in his 200-person theater.

Crist said he would have had to sell the business if he was not able to reopen.