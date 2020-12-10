State grants called a ‘godsend’ but some holiday furloughs still unavoidable in Lake Geneva

Last week, Wisconsin officials announced over $33 million in COVID-19 grants for event venues and hotels throughout the state.
Nearly $1 million will go to Walworth County event venues such as Alpine Valley Music Theater, in East Troy; Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, in Lake Geneva; and Rosewood, in Delavan.
About $300,000 in grants will go to hotels in the areas of Lake Geneva and Delavan.
For some, the grants were a lifeline, but for others, it wasn’t enough to prevent another round of furloughs this Christmas season.
Low numbers“Every penny counts right now,” said Tammie Carstensen, general manager for Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, 300 Wrigley Drive.
Harbor Shores received a $37,800 state grant. While the hotel remains open, it furloughed about a dozen employees.
It never shut down during the pandemic this year.
Over the last few months, for the safety of guests and staff, Harbor Shores installed air purifiers in all rooms.
While Harbor Shores remains open, it is not seeing the number of guests it normally would at the 108-room hotel.
Once COVID numbers climbed this fall, guest numbers once again sunk.
Some businesses which the hotel counted on scheduled group meetings then canceled.
“I didn’t think we could have this low of numbers, but we are there,” Carstensen said.
The recent furloughs at Harbor Shores were not an easy decision. “It hurts,” Carstensen said. “It’s not something we took lightly, we just decided we had to make that horrible decision.”
She is praying that, once a vaccine is released, there will be a big turnaround.
‘This grant is going to save our business’
Wisconsin issued a grant of $395,308 to Live Nation, which operates Alpine Valley Music Theater, 2699 County Road D, East Troy.
The COVID-19 pandemic halted the 2020 concert season at the amphitheater-style venue, which was set to host a summer date on the reunion tour of rap-rock act Rage Against the Machine. The show was rescheduled to July 10, 2021.
Lake Geneva’s Tristan Crist Magic Theatre received a state grant of just over $141,606.
The theater, which features performances by the magician Crist, is open and taking reservations.
But it is operating at 25% capacity, for which the theater was not designed when it was built in July 2019.
Located at 100 N. Edwards Blvd., the theater is much larger than the 50-seat theater previously operated out of at 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
To build on his growing popularity, Crist bought the 2-acre North Edwards Boulevard property.
He said they had a great first summer. Then, this March, the pandemic hit.
“It was right before spring break in March when everything got shut down,” Crist said.
They went from sold-out shows to getting shut down and having zero income.
“That was just scary,” Crist said.
Not only did he have the expenses of the new mortgage, he had taken out a lot of billboards and advertising to get out the word and he was on the hook for those expenses.
He said it was fortunate that Wisconsin slowly started to reopen in May, and he is legally able to offer shows with 25% capacity — or about 50 people in his 200-person theater.
Crist said he would have had to sell the business if he was not able to reopen.
“The cold hard truth is that this grant is going to save our business at least for the foreseeable future,” he said about the grant that was based on a percentage of 2019 event sales.
‘A godsend’
The state also gave a $169,890 grant to Rosewood Entertainment, of Delavan.
Located at 2484 County Road O South, Rosewood is a restaurant, theater, gift shop and has multiple bar areas.
The business is currently open and taking reservations for its Christmas show.
Like Crist’s theater, it is also operating at limited capacity.
Gretch Hladish, co-owner of Rosewood, said they are not seeing the revenue from weddings and group tours.
Originally, Rosewood had 42 weddings planned for 2020. Of those, 35 rescheduled to 2021. And when COVID hit, the tours stopped as well.
“It was a godsend,” said Hladish, of the state grant.
‘A bridge to better times’
The grants may help local entertainment businesses recover, according to Stephanie Klett, president and chief executive officer of VISIT Lake Geneva.
“This past March when COVID hit and we had stay at home orders, for our hotels and accommodations, it was like a bomb going off,” Klett said. “That has such as an effect on the entire economy.”
In 2019, direct visitor spending in Walworth County was $584.5 million, supporting 7,252 full- and part-time jobs.
That brought in $69.4 million in local and state tax revenue to Wisconsin and the region, used to fund schools, road maintenance and infrastructure.
While Wisconsin benefited from its proximity to Illinois during the pandemic, Klett said businesses were still severely affected.
The grants are “a bridge to better times,” she said.
Local entertainment venue list
The list of entertainment venues locally that received the state live entertainment grant were:
Tristan Crist Magic Theatre $141,606.
Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation in Walworth $4,078.25.
Transformative Arts, Inc. — Belfy Music Theatre — in Delavan $253,091.99.
Rosewood Entertainment in Delavan $169,890.
Live Nation Worldwide, which operates Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy $395,308.
Alif11 Inc
Alif11 Inc Lake Geneva (Lake Geneva Motel) $7,350
Bankai LLC
Bankai LLC Lake Geneva $2,800
Bella Vista Suites on the Shores of Lake Geneva
Bella Vista Suites on the Shores of Lake Geneva Hotel Lake Geneva $14,000
Harbor Shores Hotel Management Inc
Harbor Shores Hotel Management Inc Lake Geneva $37,800
Humble BnB LLC
Humble BnB LLC Lake Geneva $1,400
Inns of Geneva National LLC
Inns of Geneva National LLC Lake Geneva $23,800
KGN11INC
KGN11INC Lake Geneva $28,700
KNMG HOTELS
KNMG HOTELS LLC Lake Geneva $28,000
OIFGR LLC
OIFGR LLC Lake Geneva $51,100
Om Sai Vihar LLC
Om Sai Vihar LLC Lake Geneva $8,050
Timber Ridge Lodge
Timber Ridge Lodge Lake Geneva $78,050
Harbor View Motel
Harbor View Motel Williams Bay $3,850
Main Street Manor of Delavan LLC
Main Street Manor of Delavan LLC Delavan $1,400
Raj Properties LLC
Raj Properties LLC Delavan $13,300
