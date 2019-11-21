State lawmakers name first responders of the year

Law enforcement members from the town of Linn and the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department are being recognized by state government leaders.

Town of Linn Police Chief James Bushey and Walworth County sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Nelson have both been honored as First Responders of the Year in their respective state legislative districts.

Bushey received the award in the 32nd Assembly District from state Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva.

“Our area is lucky to have Chief Bushey and his forward thinking,” August said. “His dedication to safety and our area residents is unmatched.”

Nelson was honored in the 31st Assembly District by state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton. Nelson has been part of the sheriff’s department since 2001 and is involved in “Operation Click” and the National Night Out program.

“His actions show how he truly cares for those who live, work, and visit our local communities,” Loudenbeck said. “I’m thankful for his service and am pleased to recognize his unwavering dedication to Walworth County.”

