State of a-fairs: Wisconsin State Fair visit kindles old memories, makes new ones

“It’s gettin’ on towards Labor Day. Summer’s come and goin’ on its way. Got a little time left to play. But no time to lose ... Oh those State Fair blues ... Anything that’s on a stick. Big slide sky ride. Cheese curds on the side. Roast corn summer’s gone. Have another foot long. Roller coaster ferris wheel. Don’t you know the way I feel. Whoa I got ‘em. The State Fair blues.” — American author, singer, humorist, voice actor and radio host Garrison Keillor, “State Fair Blues.”

Looking to assuage my own state fair blues as summer begins its August wind-down, the season inexorably sliding the slippery slope toward Labor Day and the colorful fall season, I set my course for equal parts adventure and nostalgia last week as I made my way to the gala Aug. 4 opening day of the 171st Wisconsin State Fair.

Now heading into its final weekend, the Wisconsin State Fair runs through Aug. 14 at Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St. in West Allis, where the fair has been held since 1892.

Filled with nostalgic Kodachrome memories of my state fairs of yore and possessed of an inquiring mind eager to see all the changes at State Fair Park and make new iPhone digital memories after a 20-year absence, my visit to Wisconsin State Fair Park easily checked both boxes during my day-long visit, kindling a host of old memories and making new ones as I strolled the expansive yet surprisingly intimate 200-acre fairgrounds.

Ever since I made my first visit to the Wisconsin State Fair as a saucer-eyed 11-year-old, mind blown by an immersive entertainment spectacle of quintessentially Wisconsin gemütlichkeit unlike any other I had ever experienced in my young life, I became an instant fair devotee, making annual visits, with a few rare exceptions, well into adulthood.

My two decades away were driven by the realities of distance, first living and working in far northeastern Ohio, and later relocated to the Wisconsin Northwoods, a stone’s throw from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Now living within easy driving distance, the siren song of the Wisconsin State Fair beckoned me to return. And I happily did.

Then and now

My mind was set a-spinning as I entered the fairgrounds, filled with memories of the 1976-2001 fairs of my childhood and early adulthood.

Riding the towering green and yellow Giant Slide on a burlap magic carpet as a kid, and still later as an adult with my own kids.

Seeing the cows, horses, rabbits, chickens, sheep, goats and swine in the various livestock barns.

Waiting in insanely long, slow-moving serpentine conga lines in the Dairy Barn to buy the fair’s signature cream puffs.

Wisconsin State Fair Original Cream Puff The Wisconsin Bakery's Association sells some 400,000 of its famed cream puffs annually during the 11-day run of the Wisconsin State Fair, whi…

People watching.

Shaking hands yearly with Wisconsin U.S. Senator Bill Proxmire outside Grand Champion Hall, and later with U.S. Senator Herb Kohl outside his Herb Superb Milk House flavored milk stand.

The mélange of live music pouring from the convivial Schlitz, Miller, Pabst and Heileman beer garden pavilions.

Expansive aerial views of the bustling state fair from the sky-glider ride.

Dipping roast corn on the cob in melted butter at the New Berlin Lions Club corn stand Volunteer Shirley Poch of Janesville dips an ear of roast corn into a warmer of melted butter while working the New Berlin Lions Club's fundra…

Munching on butter-dripping roast sweet corn from the New Berlin Lions Club stand.

The Old World sights of whole pigs turning on spits over charcoal fires at Rupena’s.

Splurging as happy if cash-strapped newlyweds in 1986 on grandstand concert tickets to see Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist “Sweet Baby” James Taylor.

Watching WTMJ’s Jonathan Green broadcast his afternoon drive radio show live from the Journal Communications Center, where newspaper staffers would hand out miniaturized 4-by-6-inch souvenir versions of the Milwaukee Journal and Milwaukee Sentinel, accurate in detail right down to the Green Sheet comics section. On one occasion, Milwaukee Journal editorial cartoonist Bill Sanders, paper and sketch pencil in hand, turned the “J” first letter of my last name into a free caricature.

Picking up the latest edition of Wisconsin Electric’s free cookie books.

Visits to the fair’s aging exposition center, a bizarre bazaar featuring everything from bonsai tree enthusiasts to a bevy of traveling salesman hawking “miracle” products of every description from cookware, kitchen knives and vacuums to glass cleaner, silver polish and chamois cloths.

Watching the spectacle of the daily parade through the fairgrounds — marching bands, Pabst’s Percheron-drawn beer wagon and various local celebrities like Channel 6’s weather-prognosticating, humidery-reporting puppet alleycat, Albert.

Marvelling at the eclectic, eye-popping array of tchotchke available for purchase throughout the fairgrounds.

And, of course, no visit to the state fair would be complete without visits to the colorful midway for carnival rides and trying your hand at games of chance for a prize.

Wisconsin State Fair Park is laid out something like a mini-city with its eclectic assembly of buildings and grid of streets—Dairy Lane, Grandstand Avenue, Central Avenue. And like any dynamic city, things change over time. The fair landscape, while still familiar, had changed in my absence.

The changing Wisconsin State Fair Park landscape The Wisconsin State Park fairgrounds in West Allis offers an ever-changing landscape. A fair building featuring the Wisconsin State Fair's col…

Perhaps the most jarring change came at the entry gates, where fairgoers now run through a gauntlet of security personnel and metal detectors, a reality not so much a reflection on the Wisconsin State Fair as much of an indictment of the sad state of the age in which we live.

But beyond the gate, other changes were of a much more positive nature.

Filling cream puffs at the Wisconsin State Fair In a bit of culinary showmanship, a large wall of display windows inside the Original Cream Puff Pavilion at Wisconsin State Fair Park provide…

The old grandstand, where my wife and I had watched James Taylor, had been replaced with a fine soaring new edifice.

The Dairy Building, now the Original Cream Puff Pavilion, has been dedicated entirely to all things cream puff, in addition to adding two satellite Cream Puff Express stands on the fairgrounds, the end result being a near instant gratification experience for buying “Wisconsin’s most iconic dessert”—by the single puff or in convenient 3- and 6-packs.

Not one to hold a grudge about my long absence from the Wisconsin State Fair, mascot Cravin’ D. Creampuff welcomed this prodigal fairgoer back with a wide smile and open arm.

The old exhibition hall, where you half expected to see Sydney Greenstreet in a fez, or maybe lederhosen, had been razed and replaced on the old midway grounds with the expansive 200,000-square-foot Wisconsin Exhibition Hall, a fine edifice that proved to be more ginormous mattress showroom than the bizarre bazaar of yore.

A fine addition to the fair, now in its ninth year, are the towering Golden Sporkies Award signs pointing fairgoers to award-winning fair fare, including this year’s winner, the Peño Pretzel Popper Brat served up by Gertrude’s Pretzels—a 10-inch jalapeño cheddar bratwurst wrapped in fresh pretzel dough, topped with coarse pretzel salt and fresh cut jalapeños, and baked until it’s golden brown, when it’s brushed with butter, drizzled with white cheddar sauce and served with a house-made jalapeño cream cheese.

Walworth County well represented

Walking the fairgrounds, I found Walworth County well represented among the fair’s exhibitors and vendors.

East Troy-based Hill Valley Dairy, which operates a retail cheese shop at 510 Broad Street in Lake Geneva, took third place in the fair’s 2022 Blue Ribbon Products Contest for its whiskey gouda, which earned a 98.675 rating for cheesemaker Ron Henningfeld. The cheese is on display in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion.

Town of Linn entrepreneur Alex Ainger, an 8-year Wisconsin State Fair vendor, kept busy overseeing his three unique “Ewe-Nigue” locations at the fair—Ewe-Nique Meats in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion, specializing in lamb meats; and two Ewe-Nique products tents on the fairgrounds offering home decor and t-shirts.

“It’s a long time, 11 days, from early in the morning to late at night, but it’s one of the best feelings because you’re representing at one of the largest events in the State of Wisconsin,” Ainger said.

In one of the livestock barns, I found the Walworth County Junior Dairy Exhibit, where Jasmine Davenport of Sharon and Owen Chelminiak of Delavan-Darien were among the teen exhibitors.

“It’s very interesting,” said Davenport, a 12-year Walworth County Fair exhibitor now in her second year exhibiting at the Wisconsin State Fair, showing a Brown Swiss. “It’s a little bit different from county fairs in that there’s a lot more competition and a lot more people coming here. I find it very interesting to see people coming here from all over to show because it gives me an idea of better showmanship skills and how my animal compares to theirs. It’s a really cool experience.”

Jasmine Davenport exhibiting a Brown Swiss at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Sharon resident Jasmine Davenport was among the Walworth County teens exhibiting livestock Aug. 4 at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair in West All…

Davenport will be at the Wisconsin State Fair for its entire 11-day run.

“It’s gets a little tiring but it’s a lot of fun because I get to be with my animals all day, every day,” she said. “It’s gets a little chaotic every once in awhile, but it would be boring if there wasn’t a little chaos here and there.”

Chelminiak, also a 12-year Walworth County Fair exhibitor, is in his fifth year exhibiting at the Wisconsin State Fair.

“It’s exciting,” he said, at the fair showing his Black and White Holstein. “You meet a lot of new people and it’s fun. I really enjoy being out here and being around everybody, the ring, the animals and the atmosphere. You learn something new doing every show. I love working with the animals and being with my friends here. Growing up with them and showing cows, it’s a good time.”

While at the Wisconsin State Fair I also crossed paths with Wisconsin’s 75th Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer of Franksville in Racine County. A 2022 graduate of UW-Madison with a bachelor’s degrees in animal sciences and life sciences communication and a certificate in digital studies, Schaefer will work July 5, 2022-July 4, 2023 for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) as a full-time communications professional, educating the public about the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin. The 76th Alice in Dairyland finals for Schaefer’s successor will be held at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva on June 13, 2023.

Schaefer, who grew up on her family’s 800-acre Racine County beef farm, keeps busy during the fair’s 11-day run with a variety of activities at State Fair Park—11 a.m. Wisconsin products cooking demonstrations in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion, 1 p.m. milking demos at the Milking Parlor, and 2-3 p.m. meet-and-greet appearances on Dairy Lane.

“It’s surreal because I was an exhibitor at the Wisconsin State Fair for about eight years,” Schaefer said. “Now I’m experiencing it in a different way. I’m really the face of our $104.8 billion agriculture industry this week.”

New memories made, my Aug. 4 visit to the Wisconsin State Fair brought out the saucer-eyed inner kid in me all over again.

I’ll be back to punch my ticket to fun again next year.

In the meantime, I’ll be getting in my last fair kicks for the season at the 173rd Walworth County Fair, Aug. 31-Sept. 5 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn.