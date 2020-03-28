State reports sixth COVID-19 case in Walworth County

Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.
“As more Walworth County residents have been tested, we expected that we would see an increase in positive cases," Erica Bergstrom, county public health officer, told the Regional News on Tuesday. “We need to maintain a very slow and controlled spread of disease in order to not overwhelm our health care system. The best thing you can do is to stay home whenever possible.”
As of Saturday afternoon, there have been more than 102,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States and more than 1,600 deaths, according to the COVID Tracking Project.