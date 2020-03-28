You are the owner of this article.
State reports sixth COVID-19 case in Walworth County
State reports sixth COVID-19 case in Walworth County

COVID-19 coronavirus
ELKHORN — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Saturday the sixth confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Walworth County. 

On Saturday, the state health department reported 989 total cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 13 deaths.

On Tuesday, the county reported the fourth and fifth cases of the virus. 

“As more Walworth County residents have been tested, we expected that we would see an increase in positive cases," Erica Bergstrom, county public health officer, told the Regional News on Tuesday. “We need to maintain a very slow and controlled spread of disease in order to not overwhelm our health care system. The best thing you can do is to stay home whenever possible.”

As of Saturday afternoon, there have been more than 102,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States and more than 1,600 deaths, according to the COVID Tracking Project

