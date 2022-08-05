State says cell towers must be allowed in all zoning districts; Lake Geneva amending city rules to be inline with state

Communication towers could soon be allowed in all zoning districts in the City of Lake Geneva.

City officials are in the process of amending a zoning ordinance which would allow communication towers to be installed in all zoning districts to comply with state law.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, July 25, to direct City Attorney Dan Draper to draft an ordinance to allow for communications towers in all zoning districts.

The plan commission unanimously approved, July 18, to allow for the ordinance change.

Sonja Kruesel, project manager for city planning firm Vandewalle & Associates, said a state statute was approved in 2013 which requires municipalities to allow new communication towers to be installed in all zoning districts, and the ordinance change would allow the city to be aligned with the state statute.

“It says new cell towers must either be permitted or conditional uses within every single zoning district in the city and that includes the full spectrum from single-family to industrial land uses,” Kruesel said. “What we are proposing is that those be added as conditional uses in any zoning district, and that would comply with state law.”

Draper said, originally, the city restricted communication towers to industrial areas.

“When the state statute passed, they basically said you can’t do that,” Draper said. “So we incorporated the provisions of the state statute into our ordinance.”

Kruesel said the issue of communication towers was discussed when representatives from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office announced plans to construct a 250-300 foot communications tower within the City of Lake Geneva at Cobb Park.

Five-acre Cobb Park, 2101 McDonald Rd., is located at the western city limits. It’s part of a new state-of-the-art $18 million countywide public safety radio communications system.

“This ordinance would not specify any specific tower or any specific location, but rather what this conversation lead to was just a realization that the ordinance is not in line with state law. Therefore, unfortunately, it is unenforceable,” Kruesel said. “What the state law did was really limit what the city can do in terms of regulating new towers.”

Kruesel said the city can regulate setbacks for new communication towers that would be installed next to single-family residential land uses. She said the setback would be equal to the height of the tower.

“If a tower is 100 feet, what the ordinance requires is a setback that’s 100%,” Kruesel said. “So that would be a 100-foot setback on each side.”

State officials also have implemented new “shot clock” provisions which state that a municipality must notify a company within 10 days if their communication tower application is complete and the municipality must vote on the application within 90 days.

“Otherwise, it’s deemed approved,” Draper said.

According to state statute, communication towers cannot be installed on a person’s property without their permission.

“It’s not like they can have eminent domain and say, ‘We’ll put a tower here,’” Draper said.

Building and Zoning Administrator Fred Walling said the proposed ordinance amendment should not have much of an impact on city staff.

“It’s just going to be another ordinance that we get to enforce that’s now in line with state statues, which we try to catch as quickly as possible,” Walling said.