State strips insurance broker's license in Lyons

MADISON — A City of Burlington insurance agency and a town of Lyons insurance agent are among those named by the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance as agencies and agents with insurance law infractions.

The Burlington Insurance Agency of Wisconsin, located at 109 S. Pine St. in Burlington, had its insurance license revoked, the OCI announced Oct. 16. The revocation was based on allegations of failing to name a Wisconsin Designated Responsible Licensed Producer and failing to respond to inquiries from OCI.

Connie L. Osman, an insurance agent from the town of Lyons, also had her insurance license revoked based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes, the OCI said.

The OCI is responsible for administering and enforcing the insurance laws of Wisconsin, which includes monitoring the financial and marketing practices of individuals and companies. The OCI publishes actions taken against entities monthly.

Other area agents named

The OCI also announced actions against two other agents from nearby communities. Agent Kashif Bhimani of Muskego agreed to a conditional insurance license with certain supervision and reporting requirements due to allegations of failing to disclose a pending criminal charge on a licensing application.