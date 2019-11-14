State strips insurance broker's license in Lyons

MADISON — A City of Burlington insurance agency and a town of Lyons insurance agent are among those named by the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance as agencies and agents with insurance law infractions.
The Burlington Insurance Agency of Wisconsin, located at 109 S. Pine St. in Burlington, had its insurance license revoked, the OCI announced Oct. 16. The revocation was based on allegations of failing to name a Wisconsin Designated Responsible Licensed Producer and failing to respond to inquiries from OCI.
Connie L. Osman, an insurance agent from the town of Lyons, also had her insurance license revoked based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes, the OCI said.
The OCI is responsible for administering and enforcing the insurance laws of Wisconsin, which includes monitoring the financial and marketing practices of individuals and companies. The OCI publishes actions taken against entities monthly.
Other area agents named
The OCI also announced actions against two other agents from nearby communities. Agent Kashif Bhimani of Muskego agreed to a conditional insurance license with certain supervision and reporting requirements due to allegations of failing to disclose a pending criminal charge on a licensing application.
And a Mukwonago agent, Carrie D. Kuranda, had her insurance license revoked based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.
Any forfeitures paid are deposited in Wisconsin’s Common School Fund administered by the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. Earnings from the fund are distributed to all public K-12 schools in the state and are used by school libraries to purchase materials such as books, newspapers and computers.
Those with questions or complaints regarding an insurance company or agent can go to oci.wi.gov or call the OCI at 1-800-236-8517.