State treasurer sets her sights on boosting our homeownership

MADISON — More than a year into her term as state treasurer, Sarah Godlewski has announced the launch of a task force aimed at boosting home ownership, part of a quest to bring her office — long a shadow of its former self — back to life.

The task force, made up predominantly of local treasurers, is scheduled to conclude its work by the end of the year, and seeks to help Wisconsinites buy their first homes and be able to stay in them by avoiding penalties, delinquencies and foreclosures.

The task force is Godlewski’s latest effort to restore the importance of the state treasurer’s office, which lawmakers from both parties have said no longer serves a purpose. Lawmakers have shifted most of the office’s responsibilities to other agencies since the mid-1990s.

Godlewski won election after leading a campaign to preserve the office during an ultimately unsuccessful 2018 referendum to eliminate it.

Republican legislators have expressed little appetite for expanding the role of the office, whose budget shrunk from $544,800 in fiscal 2014 and 2015 to $113,500 in fiscal 2018 and 2019, and have said the downsizing represents a win for small government.