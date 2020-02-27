State tries to avoid 'chaos' with absentee voting

Because the two days between Feb. 18 and 20 isn’t enough time for officials to finish certifying the primary winners, it would be virtually impossible to get the appropriate candidates on the general ballot to comply with the law.

To deal with the issue, the Elections Commission initially told local officials to first send out an “A” ballot to absentee voters no later than Feb. 20 with just the presidential preference primary, and a “B,” or complete, ballot at a later date that would include both the presidential primary and the state and local candidates who advanced through the February spring election.

The plan garnered negative feedback from some local elections officials, including Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, who told the commission she feared the two-ballot scheme would reduce the number of votes in the presidential preference or Supreme Court elections because voters, out of confusion, could mark their presidential preference, or “A” ballot, while not completing the “B” ballot featuring state and local races. She envisioned another scenario where a voter could complete the presidential preference, or “A” ballot, as well as the full “B” ballot, but leave blank the “B” ballot’s presidential preference section. The problem stems from the fact clerks, if they receive both ballots, would only count the “B,” or full ballot.