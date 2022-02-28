‘STAY OFF THE ICE’ fire department warns after SUV's tire breaks though Geneva Lake on Sunday

The Lake Geneva Fire Department is warning people to not drive or walk on Geneva Lake after a car’s tire went through the ice and got stuck on Sunday, Feb. 27.

“PLEASE STAY OFF OF THE ICE!! We cannot express this enough,” the fire department posted online on Facebook.

The fire department went on to tell people, “Please understand that if you chose to drive on the lake you not only put your life at risk but ours as well. We, in no way shape or form, suggest to drive on the ice, walk on the ice, or just go on the ice. It is gotten a lot warmer and it is just not safe.”

The department advised that if someone chooses to go out on the ice, they are encouraged to wear bright colors because it will help emergency rescue personnel find them better if they go through the ice.

The fire department was called down to the Lake Geneva boat launch at noon on Sunday for a vehicle that went through the ice. All occupants were safely out of the vehicle, no injuries were reported and a tow company was able to safely remove the vehicle from the ice.

During Lake Geneva's Winterfest 2016, the city made national news when 15 vehicles that drove out onto the ice, broke through the ice.

A sign at the boat launch said, "Drive on the lake at your own risk." Of the 15, five vehicles were able to be driven out quickly when the ice broke. But 10 were too far into the water to be driven out.