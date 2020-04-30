Stebnitz builders moving forward while Safer At Home

Stebnitz Builders is Walworth County’s essential remodeling company and is working harder than ever while adhering to recommended guidelines and procedures. They are committed to the safety of their team and clients by continuing to move projects forward while everyone is safer at home.
“While we are considered an essential business during these challenging times, the safety of our clients and our team members remains our top priority,” says Chris Stebnitz, third-generation owner of Stebnitz Builders. “We are following recommended best practices during our meetings with homeowners and on the job site, which includes wearing the proper facemasks, gloves and maintaining social distancing, whenever possible.”
Stebnitz Builders has been embracing 21st century technologies to enhance the client experience for years, and now while everyone one is at home, they’re taking the client experience to a whole new level. From virtual walk-throughs and planning meetings to digital collaborating and design, these features are allowing progress, when the world seems to have slowed down.
Spring is typically considered the time for outdoor home improvement projects, like decks, patios, windows and deferred maintenance projects. However, it’s also the best time to begin the process of remodeling a bathroom or kitchen for completion by the holidays. It allows time for homeowner consultations, space planning, design, material selections and construction.
Delivering great client service and an exceptional client experience is evident by the many accolades and awards Stebnitz Builders has received. One such measurement is the use of Guild Quality, a third-party survey firm who contacts clients after project completion for an in-depth, detailed survey/report about their remodeling experience. Those most recent results are constantly updated and accessible for all to see.
“Homeowners throughout the greater Walworth County area have trusted Stebnitz Builders to be their contractor of choice to renovate their home, to better fit their current needs and lifestyles, for nearly 50 years,” says Chris Stebnitz. “It’s been an honor to serve so many people and create wonderful relationships, since 1972, when my grandfather first started the company.”
Community involvement, support and giving are values deeply rooted in the Stebnitz family and the business they’ve created. Throughout the company from the owners and its team members, Stebnitz Builders has a firm commitment to the support of the community they work and live. Since 2010, Stebnitz Builders and its team have contributed over $50,000 to the United Way of Walworth County. To show their gratitude and support of local small businesses, they are giving away weekly gift cards on their Facebook page through May.
Contact Stebnitz Builders at 262-723-7232 or visit www.stebnitzbuilders.com to discuss your remodeling and home improvement needs.
