Stores losing customers by requiring face masks during coronavirus

“I probably would have bypassed the store,” Borst said. “That’s just my personal opinion.”

Thompson agreed: “We don’t like it. It takes away from the whole experience. It’s almost not worth it.”

Face masks have become one of the most recognizable symbols of the coronavirus pandemic, as public health officials urge people to wear face coverings as a way of avoiding spreading the contagious bug.

But as the public health outbreak has grown political and controversial, so, too, has the personal choice of wearing a mask — and the decision by some business owners to require it.

Cornerstone Shop & Gallery in Lake Geneva has a sign posted on its door telling customers to put on a face mask before entering.

Karin Bennett, co-owner of the store, said most shoppers have no objection. But some are not willing to wear a mask, and they usually turn around and walk away.

“I don’t think it was their intention to shop, anyway,” Bennett said. “I just think they wanted to come in and browse.”

Among those mandating face masks, some are not willing to enforce the requirement entirely.