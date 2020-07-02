Storm clouds over Lake Geneva

Storm clouds over Lake Geneva

Storm clouds moving in

From the Lake Geneva shoreline, Carrie Koster captured this impressive photo of storm clouds approaching on the afternoon of June 29, just before a brief but powerful summer thunderstorm.

 Contributed photo

From the Lake Geneva shoreline, Carrie Koster captured this impressive photo of storm clouds approaching on the afternoon of June 29, just before a brief but powerful summer thunderstorm.

