'Struggling to find people' Companies meet prospective employees during job fair

Area companies that have had difficulty finding workers during the past few months recently had an opportunity to meet with perspective employees.
Representatives from the Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, Equus Workforce Solutions and Lake Geneva Regional News hosted the Walworth County Job Fair, Sept. 22 at the Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan.
The job fair featured 41 companies representing the healthcare industry, manufacturing services, hospitality industry and staffing agencies.
As part of the event, company representatives had an opportunity to accept resumes and meet with people who are looking for work.
Jeff Kahl of the Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board said he has talked with representatives from several of the companies who said they have had a hard time finding workers during the past few months.
"They're all struggling to find people," Kahl said. "It's not one specific place or one specific industry, it goes across the whole board."
Kahl said events such as the job fair allows companies to meet with candidates and inform them about the positions they have available. He said he is pleased with the number of companies that participated in the job fair.
"These are things that if you don't do them, you're missing the boat. You got to try different things," Kahl said. "We haven't done in-person events in almost two years, so we're slowly incorporating some of these in-person events back into the services that we do."
Representatives from BrightStar Care South Central Wisconsin in Janesville attended the job fair looking to meet with people interested in caregiver and nursing positions.
"We've gotten some information from people who are interested in caregiving, which is a high demand area," Tera Alexander of BrightStar Care said. "We're in extreme high demand for finding home care workers."
Alexander said she plans to contact some of the potential candidates that she met during the job fair.
"Some people dropped off resumes that I will follow up on right away," she said.
Alexander said besides meeting perspective employees, it also gives her an opportunity to interact with other representatives from the home care industry.
"I'm finding it very important to even network with other home care companies in people in similar roles and seeing our similar struggles," Alexander said.
Additional Upcoming job fairs are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 1-4 p.m. at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St, Kenosha, and Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 1-4 p.m. at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant.