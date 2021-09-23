'Struggling to find people' Companies meet prospective employees during job fair

Area companies that have had difficulty finding workers during the past few months recently had an opportunity to meet with perspective employees.

Representatives from the Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, Equus Workforce Solutions and Lake Geneva Regional News hosted the Walworth County Job Fair, Sept. 22 at the Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan.

The job fair featured 41 companies representing the healthcare industry, manufacturing services, hospitality industry and staffing agencies.

As part of the event, company representatives had an opportunity to accept resumes and meet with people who are looking for work.

Jeff Kahl of the Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board said he has talked with representatives from several of the companies who said they have had a hard time finding workers during the past few months.

"They're all struggling to find people," Kahl said. "It's not one specific place or one specific industry, it goes across the whole board."

Kahl said events such as the job fair allows companies to meet with candidates and inform them about the positions they have available. He said he is pleased with the number of companies that participated in the job fair.

