Student wins leadership award with commitment to veterans

In addition to the plaque, she received a book titled, “Get It On: What It Means to Lead the Way,” from Post 2373 commander Ron Grabski as a gift.

Eaton said she was glad to see young people involved in the VFW. She told Nolan that her husband would have been very proud of the young girl.

“My husband was very devoted to the military and education,” she said. “He would have been very appreciative that his service was recognized.”

Grabski said he started the leadership award for eighth-grade students three years ago as a way of promoting community involvement in the VFW.

He said while the Geneva Lakes VFW typically receives recommendations for the award from school counselors, early school closures caused by the coronavirus prevented the VFW from getting recommendations.

Grabski said he spoke with school district administrator Bill White about students deserving of the award, and was told Nolan would be a top runner for the honor.

Nolan came to mind as a deserving recipient because of her involvement in the Patriots Pen project, where she was the only student to submit an essay. Rising to an occasion like that, Grabski said, is a perfect display of leadership.