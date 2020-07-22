Student wins leadership award with commitment to veterans

WILLIAMS BAY – Williams Bay student Kryeland Nolan has received the annual Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Leadership Award for her display of leadership qualities.
The incoming Williams Bay High School freshman became eligible for the award after winning the local VFW Patriots Pen essay competition for an essay on the importance of voting.
Nolan said she was honored to be selected for the leadership award, and was thankful for the recognition.
She said she plans to remain active in the VFW throughout high school, because it gives her an opportunity to show her support for veterans and the military.
“I’m very thankful for the veterans, and really appreciate everything they’ve done for this country,” she said. “I’m just very thankful and grateful for this experience.”
The award was dedicated this year in memory of Gene “Sarge” Eaton, a veteran of both the Army and Marines who died in March. Eaton was a lifelong resident of Walworth County and served in both the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm during his 31 years of service.
Eaton was also a former member and organizer of the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373.
Nolan was presented a plaque by Eaton’s spouse, Janet Eaton, and by village president Bill Duncan during a July 7 ceremony.
In addition to the plaque, she received a book titled, “Get It On: What It Means to Lead the Way,” from Post 2373 commander Ron Grabski as a gift.
Eaton said she was glad to see young people involved in the VFW. She told Nolan that her husband would have been very proud of the young girl.
“My husband was very devoted to the military and education,” she said. “He would have been very appreciative that his service was recognized.”
Grabski said he started the leadership award for eighth-grade students three years ago as a way of promoting community involvement in the VFW.
He said while the Geneva Lakes VFW typically receives recommendations for the award from school counselors, early school closures caused by the coronavirus prevented the VFW from getting recommendations.
Grabski said he spoke with school district administrator Bill White about students deserving of the award, and was told Nolan would be a top runner for the honor.
Nolan came to mind as a deserving recipient because of her involvement in the Patriots Pen project, where she was the only student to submit an essay. Rising to an occasion like that, Grabski said, is a perfect display of leadership.
“She stepped up to things in the community when nobody else did,” he said.
In addition to participating in the essay contest, Nolan had volunteered to read the John McCrae poem, “On Flanders Field,” during the VFW Memorial Day Ceremony, which was later canceled because of the coronavirus.
