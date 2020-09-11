Students test positive for coronavirus as new school year begins

The start of the new school year in Walworth County has resulted in reports of new coronavirus cases, including more than 100 students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Two students also have tested positive for coronavirus in the Lake Geneva school district, and two more in the Elkhorn school district.

Reporting no coronavirus cases so far this school year are officials at Big Foot High School in Walworth, at Walworth Elementary School and at the Williams Bay school district.

UW-Whitewater posted on its website today that 115 students tested positive this week and 51 others tested positive last week, as well as one employee and two others on campus.

Officials at the university could not be reached for comment.

The Walworth County Health & Human Services Department said county health officials are working with UW-Whitewater, along with the Jefferson County Public Health Department.

"The university has a good plan, but the young adult population is proving difficult to convince," said Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of Walworth County's health department.