Students test positive for coronavirus as new school year begins

The start of the new school year in Walworth County has resulted in reports of new coronavirus cases, including more than 100 students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Two students also have tested positive for coronavirus in the Lake Geneva school district, and two more in the Elkhorn school district.
Reporting no coronavirus cases so far this school year are officials at Big Foot High School in Walworth, at Walworth Elementary School and at the Williams Bay school district.
UW-Whitewater posted on its website today that 115 students tested positive this week and 51 others tested positive last week, as well as one employee and two others on campus.
Officials at the university could not be reached for comment.
The Walworth County Health & Human Services Department said county health officials are working with UW-Whitewater, along with the Jefferson County Public Health Department.
"The university has a good plan, but the young adult population is proving difficult to convince," said Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of Walworth County's health department.
Lake Geneva School Superintendent Jim Gottinger said two students have tested positive for the coronavirus since the public school district resumed classes on Sept. 1.
Details were not immediately available about what school or schools are impacted in Lake Geneva.
Elkhorn School Superintendent Jason Tadlock said two students have tested positive at Elkhorn High School, which has an enrollment of about 1,000.
Tadlock said both students will remain in isolation for 10 days.
Another 25 students in Elkhorn have been ordered to stay home for 14 days and quarantine because they were found to have been in close contact with one of the infected students.
Tadlock said close contact is defined as coming within six feet of an infected person for a combined 15 minutes within one day.
Walworth County has reported 2,003 coronavirus cases countywide, surpassing the 2,000 mark for the first time. The county reached 1,500 cases on Aug. 17, after hitting 1,000 cases on July 24.
Reporters Dennis Hines and Connor Carynski contributed to this report.
