Students to install light pollution sensor

He said light pollution not only impacts star visibility, but has more serious consequences on wildlife, the environment and even your own health.

“People in more light polluted areas are actually more prone to cancer,” he said. “It has to do with melatonin production and sleep cycle.”

Once sensors are up and running year-round, McCulloch said he there are many interesting questions to ask about how seasons, recreational events and weekend traffic affect light pollution in the area.

“Are Friday nights more polluted when football games are going on?” he asked. “How much does the ski hill add to light pollution?”

GLAS eventually plans to develop a webpage where the public can monitor senor readings and see which areas have more light pollution than others.

Meredith said when the information goes public, she hopes municipalities will adopt an almost competitive approach to reducing their light output and look to best other communities with lower outputs. She added that the group is even considering offering prizes to those with the lowest amount of light pollution.