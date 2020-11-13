Students to install light pollution sensor

WILLIAMS BAY — Interns, students and staff members of a Williams Bay-based astrophysics group have constructed a prototype light sensor which will gather data on light pollution in the area.
The sensor is one of the first steps the Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM nonprofit is taking in its Lakeshore Environment and Night Sky Sensor project.
Once the prototype goes through a testing period and is refined, the astrophysics nonprofit hopes to install a series of light sensors throughout the Geneva Lake area and beyond to gather data about area light pollution, according to GLAS director Kate Meredith.
“The ultimate goal is one sensor every two miles the perimeter of Lake Geneva,” Meredith said. “And then after that we’ll do concentric circles out until we cover all of Southern Wisconsin.”
The light sensor prototype is the culmination of nearly two years of work and four previous prototypes, which have been refined into the current model.
A ceremony has been scheduled for Nov. 17, where GLAS members will unveil the sensor and begin gathering data.
To avoid an undesirable lakefront feature, the sensor will be installed in a fashionable metal and Plexiglas case to blend to blend into the scenic environment.
Meredith said the LENSS project developed from a problem the group had in gathering light pollution data from around Geneva Lake. She said it was often difficult to coordinate multiple people to gather light pollution meters using handheld sensors so the group wanted to find a way to take sensor readings remotely.
With the goal in mind, a team of high school or college-age interns and students got to work developing a way to remotely operate and read light sensors, which could only be done manually before.
“The students have really been experiencing this iterative design process that is going to give them some amazing skills,” Meredith said.
LENSS interns Joe Murphy and Alex Scerba were influential in developing a way to gather data from the light sensors remotely.
Murphy said he and Scerba attached the light sensor to a device which will use wireless internet to send collected data to a Google Drive account accessible in the GLAS office. He added that once the data is collected, students and staff will be able to format it into digestible charts and graphs.
GLAS project manager Chris Kirby, whose assisted students on the project, said the group will have to make future models of the sensor smaller, less expensive and more durable to withstand volatile weather.
He added that the current prototype relies on wireless internet connection and electricity to function, necessitating alternatives for sensors installed in areas without those resoucres.
“When you want to deploy lots of them you have to work a better solution,” he said.
Adam McCulloch, a planetarium and outreach specialist for GLAS, said monitoring light pollution may be more important than some believe.
He said light pollution not only impacts star visibility, but has more serious consequences on wildlife, the environment and even your own health.
“People in more light polluted areas are actually more prone to cancer,” he said. “It has to do with melatonin production and sleep cycle.”
Once sensors are up and running year-round, McCulloch said he there are many interesting questions to ask about how seasons, recreational events and weekend traffic affect light pollution in the area.
“Are Friday nights more polluted when football games are going on?” he asked. “How much does the ski hill add to light pollution?”
GLAS eventually plans to develop a webpage where the public can monitor senor readings and see which areas have more light pollution than others.
Meredith said when the information goes public, she hopes municipalities will adopt an almost competitive approach to reducing their light output and look to best other communities with lower outputs. She added that the group is even considering offering prizes to those with the lowest amount of light pollution.
Funding for the LENSS project has been made available by the Geneva Lake Association, the Environmental Education Fund and the Rotary Club of Walworth-Fontana. Ackman Glass & Mirror in Williams Bay also donated Plexiglas pieces used in the decorative housing of the sensor.
