Study says traffic signal not warranted at Center Street intersection block from recent pedestrian fatality

Despite a crash killing a pedestrian crossing Williams Street in July, city officials have said a recent study shows a new traffic light in the area is not warranted.

On July 19, an 81-year-old man was killed after crossing Williams Street street near its intersection with Milwaukee Street, just before Williams Street turns into Interchange North.

Even before that fatality, officials had decided to conduct a study about a block away because of concerns about safety at the bottom of the Center Street hill that goes up to the new Stone Ridge subdivision.

Officials from the City of Lake Geneva and Walworth County shared the cost to have a traffic study conducted near the corner of Center Street and Interchange North/County Highway H to determine if a traffic signal is warranted at that intersection.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, April 25, to pay up to $4,000 for the study with the county paying the rest of the cost. The study was projected to cost between $6,000 and $7,000.

Lake Geneva Public Works Director Tom Earle announced during the July 25 public works committee meeting that the study has been completed, and it has been determined that a traffic signal is not warranted at that intersection.

"Unfortunately, we did not meet the warrants, and we didn't come close to the warrants," Earle said. "We were well far below. So the county has backed out because the warrant study showed it didn't need it."

Study results

Representatives from Baxter & Woodman Consulting Engineers, Inc. of Madison conducted the study during a 24-hour period on Wednesday, June 22.

The study states that about 15,677 vehicles traveled through the intersection during the 24-hour period, with about 1,336 vehicles traveling through from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., which is considered the peak traffic hour for that area. The study states that the amount of traffic that was counted does not meet warrants for a traffic signal.

"The existing traffic volumes and conditions of County Highway H and Center Street fail to meet any of the traffic signal warrants," the study said. "Therefore, a traffic signal is not warranted at this intersection at this time. Even if this count was conducted on a summer weekend day, traffic on the major route would increase significantly, but the minor approach traffic would likely not increase enough to meet warrants."

About 45 pedestrians and 21 bicycles crossed the intersection during the 24-hour period, according to the study.

The study states that no more than nine pedestrians or bicycles crossed the intersection during any given hour, with four pedestrians or bicycles crossing during the peak traffic hour.

"The pedestrian volume is not high enough, therefore warrant not met," the study said.

According to the study that focused on the Center Street intersection and not the surrounding area, seven reported accidents have occurred at the intersection during the last five years with no more than three reported accidents occurring during the past year.

The study said three of the seven reported accidents included non-serious injuries, and the other four reported accidents were property damage only.

While there was a fatality a block away involving a pedestrian, the study found there were not accidents involving fatalities or serious injuries directly at the Center Street intersection.

"This intersection has less than five reported crashes in a 12-month period, and we are not aware of any additional countermeasures utilizing at this intersection, therefore warrant not met," the study stated.

Road improvements or better lighting

The study recommended that road improvements or better lighting be installed at the intersection before a traffic signal is considered for the area.

Earle said officials from the Town of Geneva have approached him about working with the city to still have a traffic signal installed in that area.

The area north of the intersection is located in the Town of Geneva.

City officials have considered installing a traffic signal in that area, because traffic near that intersection has increased during the past few years, as the Stone Ridge subdivision on the Center Street hill has been developed.

"The town expressed a little bit of interest in maybe partnering in about that light," Earle said. "So there may be an opportunity forthcoming where we may be able to work together with the developer and the town to do the light. But as of right now, it was a brief, casual conversation where they brought it up."

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he would like to have a traffic signal installed at the intersection, because traffic can become congested in that area.

"I drive up and down that hill 10 times a day and when you get a semi sitting there trying to turn left on Interchange North, it backs up," Hedlund said.

The study said another traffic analysis could be conducted at that intersection after the Stone Ridge subdivision is completed.