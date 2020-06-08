Summer camps close for early portion of summer

WILLIAMS BAY – Many area campgrounds normally sprawling with kids from all over the Midwest will remain vacant this year over concerns of the coronavirus.
Despite the dismissal of Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order, many summer camps around Geneva Lake are choosing to close its grounds for the first weeks of summer and some won’t open.
Norman B. Barr Camp, Covenent Harbor, Holiday Home Camp and Wesley Woods Retreat have all either cancelled or delayed their overnight camp seasons.
While overnight camps throughout the Geneva Lake area are largely cancelled this summer, Lake Geneva Camps and Conferences will begin some overnight family, child and teen camps with adjusted activities, boarding and residential arrangements. Day camps will also start with program alterations starting June 22.
Christiaan Snedeker, the advancement and marketing director for Lake Geneva Camps and Conferences, said the group’s day camps will still continue as normal with heightened focus on sanitation and social distancing.
“Everything we’re planning on doing this summer is done with the intention of ensuring that the guests who choose to say yes to summer camp do so in a really safe way through our ministry,” he said.
Some of the program changes include moving chapel sessions outdoors, requiring staff members to wear face masks when closely interacting with students, changing meal services from buffet style to cafeteria style and ensuring overnight campers are kept 6 feet apart from one another.
Snedeker said the operational changes will align the camp with national health recommendations but one Center for Disease Control recommendation, that overnight campers should only come from the local area, will not be followed.
“We leave the choice of who is coming here up to the individual person and we are going to accommodate up to our own limits,” he said.
Instead of limiting the areas campers can come from, the camps will rely on screening campers before they arrive with temperature checks and surveys inquiring about their health history.
Although the 40-acre campground has the capacity to house 600 campers, Snedeker added that day camps will be capped at 50 campers and overnight camps will be capped at 200.
Tom Sergenian, the President of the Norman B. Barr camp in Williams Bay, said the camp’s board of directors met multiple times through the spring to discuss opening but never reached a point where they could comfortably begin operations and ensure camper safety.
Although the closure was a difficult decision, Sergenian said cancelling the early weeks of the camp was the safest decision.
“We work year round for this but I’d rather skip a year and have many more years to come than to not take it seriously and have a problem,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
While Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order was overturned, opening businesses and public spaces without restraint, camps are still following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services and the American Camp Association.
The Center for Disease Control advises that camps should limit attendance of staff and campers to those who live in the local area to reduce the risk of spread from areas with higher levels of the virus, a difficult recommendation to abide by for local camps that receive many campers from Chicago and Milwaukee.
Sergenian said while many of the regular staff members at Norman B. Barr are local, a majority of campers come from other cities and states for a summer retreat.
While the camp is closed until further notice, Sergenian said the board of directors will meet again in mid-June to consider reopening in late summer if recommendations change.
“We’re listening to them and we’re just praying and hoping that some of their recommendations to essentially not open camp change over the next two or three weeks and give us more comfort in opening,” he said.
Brad Cripe, the executive director of Holiday Home Camp, said considering recommendations from the CDC and American Camp Association and the fact that many campers come from more urban areas in Illinois and Wisconsin, Holiday Home has cancelled its entire summer season.
“With all the guidelines in place and with all the potential risk, it wasn’t worth it for us to put people at risk,” he said.
Cripe, who also serves on a Wisconsin Health Department steering committee and the board of directors for the American Camp Association, Illinois, said Illinois has still not reached the point where it will allow summer camps to open.
Despite not opening for in-person summer camps, Cripe said Holiday Home is developing methods of interacting with campers digitally to provide kids with activities they can do at home.
The camp is also considering providing remote camps in later August where councilors would bring supplies, prepackaged lunches and games to parks in the areas they typically receive campers from.
Cripe said almost immediately after the closure was announced, the camp received messages from parents who were disappointed but understanding and considerate of the camp’s decision.
“At this point, 99 percent of those parents have already re-registered for 2021,” he said.
Venetian Fest - 1
Venetian Fest - 2
Venetian Fest - 3
Venetian Fest - 4
Venetian Fest - 5
Venetian Fest - 6
Venetian Fest - 7
Venetian Fest - 8
Venetian Fest - 9
Venetian Fest - 10
Venetian Fest - 11
Venetian Fest friends
Venetian Fest - 13
Venetian Fest - 14
Venetian Fest - 15
Venetian Fest - 16
Venetian Fest - 17
Venetian Fest - 18
Venetian Fest - 19
Venetian Fest - 20
Venetian Fest - 21
Venetian Fest - 22
Venetian Fest - 23
Venetian Fest - 24
Venetian Fest - 25
Venetian Fest - 26
Luke Elliot
Bumper cars
Nathan and Sawyer Gorhl
Fun and games
Jimmy Marzullo and Sophia Marzullo
Basketball
Rollercoasters
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.