Summer camps close for early portion of summer

Snedeker said the operational changes will align the camp with national health recommendations but one Center for Disease Control recommendation, that overnight campers should only come from the local area, will not be followed.

“We leave the choice of who is coming here up to the individual person and we are going to accommodate up to our own limits,” he said.

Instead of limiting the areas campers can come from, the camps will rely on screening campers before they arrive with temperature checks and surveys inquiring about their health history.

Although the 40-acre campground has the capacity to house 600 campers, Snedeker added that day camps will be capped at 50 campers and overnight camps will be capped at 200.

Tom Sergenian, the President of the Norman B. Barr camp in Williams Bay, said the camp’s board of directors met multiple times through the spring to discuss opening but never reached a point where they could comfortably begin operations and ensure camper safety.

Although the closure was a difficult decision, Sergenian said cancelling the early weeks of the camp was the safest decision.