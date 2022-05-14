Summer camps slated at Williams Bay

The Williams Bay Recreation Department will be offering a variety of fun and educational opportunities for youth Grades K-6 at its slate of June-August summer camps, now in their tenth year.

“We’re uniquely poised to offer a fun and educational outdoors experience that really utilizes our local natural resources in a meaningful way,” said Williams Bay Recreation Department recreation specialist Sheila Venteicher, a former elementary school teacher and former community outreach coordinator for Yerkes Observatory. “We have a unique opportunity with all these wonderful opportunities. I think we’re in a really unique position in Williams Bay because we have the resources of Kishwauketoe (Nature Conservancy) right across the street, the beach, we have the usage of the kayaks and paddleboards, we’re within walking distance of the library. We have a lot of things literally at our fingertips. We are very fortunate in that regard—to be able to bring a lot of opportunities to our camps.”

All summer camp sessions will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the Williams Bay Lions Club Fieldhouse, 270 Elkhorn Rd., at the corner of Stark St. and State Hwy. 67.

The planned summer camp sessions are as follows:

June 8, “Snack Attack,” Grades 1-6. Create healthy and delicious snacks to enjoy this summer. $10.

June 15-16, “Nature Unleashed,” Grades K-3. Get outside and explore, make crafts and learn about local ecosystems and wildlife. $20.

June 21-23. “Nature Unleashed,” Grades 3-6. Hiking, crafting and more for older campers. $30.

June 27-29, “3-Day Sports Camp,” Grades 2-6. Learn more about and play soccer, basketball, football and other popular sports. $30.

July 12-13, “Shark Week,” Grades 2-6. Making its debut this year, Shark Week offers participants the opportunity to swim and get schooled on shark species. $20.

July 26-27, “Discover Wisconsin,” Grades 2-6. Take a culinary tour of Wisconsin. Sample favorite state foods and learn more about Wisconsin. $20.

Aug. 9-11, “Last Hurrah Camp,” Grades K-6. Hiking, swimming, crafting and more. $30.

Grade levels listed are based on the grade levels students will be going into for the 2022-2023 school year.

All camps have a class minimum and maximum registration size to ensure the optimum staff ration, safety and quality of experience for participating children. Early registration is advised to ensure class availability.

Registration fees for the camps range from $10 to $30.

“I think it’s really important that we keep our programs fun, affordable and accessible—that’s my mantra,” Venteicher said, noting that scholarship opportunities, if needed, are available. “It’s important to me that we cast a wide net and make sure that we don’t deny anybody access to our camps. Part and parcel of what I’m doing here is making sure our camps are very affordable.”

For more information or to register for any of the camps, call 262-686-8001, email recspecialist@williamsbay.org or visit the Williams Bay Recreation Department’s lakefront office at 15 E. Geneva St. Office hours are Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Fridays 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The mission of the Williams Bay Recreation Department is to provide a variety of leisure and educational programs to meet the needs of the community while striving to enrich the quality of life of the residents of the Village of Williams Bay.

More information about the Williams Bay Recreation Department and its programs is available online at wbrecdept.com.

