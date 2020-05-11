Summer event cancellations continue, in effort to safeguard public health

Both the Big Foot Lion’s Club and Geneva Lake West Rotary Club are considering alternative fundraisers that can be conducted remotely, or later in the year when restrictions may be loosened, to help bring in earnings expected from the now cancelled events.

Rotary Club president Tom Beci said the Brat Fest typically raises close to half of their annual budget and that there are even concerns their second major fundraiser, an annual golf outing, may be affected by virus cancellations.

Beci said while the Rotary Club board is considering another fundraiser organized for the fall, the club is receiving more donation requests from local groups than usual and hopes donations can supply funds lost by the cancelled event.

Catering to a more local audience, Beci said he doesn’t expect the cancellation will have the same economic impact on local businesses as the lobster boil and fireworks display, but has received numerous emails from community members disheartened to hear the festival was cancelled.

News of the cancelled events came difficult to many patrons, organizers and volunteers alike, but perhaps no one is more saddened by the lobster boil cancellation as Joe Abel and Andy Pearce, the two board members who have co-organized the boil for more than 20 years.