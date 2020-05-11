Summer event cancellations continue, in effort to safeguard public health

FONTANA – With some of the largest summer celebrations and festivals cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, non-profits and local businesses alike may face financial strain without fundraising opportunities or heightened business weekends.
The Fontana 4th of July Fireworks display is the newest addition to local summer cancellations, along with the Big Foot Lion’s Club Lobster Boil and Steak Fry, the Geneva Lake West Rotary Corn and Brat Fest, and many more.
Pat Kenny, Fontana Village President and president of the Big Foot Lion’s Club, said the club’s decision to cancel the lobster boil, like the village’s decision to cancel the fireworks, was not an easy one, but one that will keep community members safe and healthy.
With the event weekends often drawing hundreds, if not thousands, of visitors to Fontana, Kenny said he sympathizes businesses like the Abbey Resort and Gordy’s Lakefront Marina, which generally have increased business due to the crowds.
“I feel terrible for them because they’re having to do what they have to do to get by here,” he said.
Kenny said he hopes that when it is safe the state relaxes business restrictions.
With summer festivals often doubling as fundraising opportunities for nonprofit groups, the cancellations could impact financial operations with organizing groups throughout the year.
Both the Big Foot Lion’s Club and Geneva Lake West Rotary Club are considering alternative fundraisers that can be conducted remotely, or later in the year when restrictions may be loosened, to help bring in earnings expected from the now cancelled events.
Rotary Club president Tom Beci said the Brat Fest typically raises close to half of their annual budget and that there are even concerns their second major fundraiser, an annual golf outing, may be affected by virus cancellations.
Beci said while the Rotary Club board is considering another fundraiser organized for the fall, the club is receiving more donation requests from local groups than usual and hopes donations can supply funds lost by the cancelled event.
Catering to a more local audience, Beci said he doesn’t expect the cancellation will have the same economic impact on local businesses as the lobster boil and fireworks display, but has received numerous emails from community members disheartened to hear the festival was cancelled.
News of the cancelled events came difficult to many patrons, organizers and volunteers alike, but perhaps no one is more saddened by the lobster boil cancellation as Joe Abel and Andy Pearce, the two board members who have co-organized the boil for more than 20 years.
But for the two, preventing spread of the coronavirus and the health of the community has to take priority over the event.
Pearce said he does not expect the virus to go away any time soon and that if just one infected person were to attend the event, which had a 3,000 person attendance estimate this year, it could lead to hundreds of other infections.
For Abel, the risk of spreading the virus among the families just isn’t worth the risk.
“If we had someone get sick at it, or had someone die because of it, I know I would be devastated,” he said. “It’s just not worth the gamble.”
Abel said another reason the Lion’s Club board decided to cancel the event was the nearing deadline for which the group needed to order 1,600 pounds of 14 oz. lobster tails.
He said ordering $40,000 worth of lobster and not being able to use it for the event due to continued stay-at-home orders would cause large issues for the club.
“It’s an expensive thing to gamble on,” he said.
