Summer fun shifts from the sand to the surf, to beat the coronavirus

The summer of the coronavirus has brought fewer people to the beaches of Williams Bay and Fontana, but many more people are heading out onto the water in their boats.
Both communities have recorded decreased revenues from beach passes, largely because both have restricted beach admissions to residents only, in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus.
At the same time, both Williams Bay and Fontana are enjoying a jump in revenues from boat launch fees, as summer fun moves from the sand out into the lake.
Such is the impact of the coronavirus during a summer when pleasant weather has beckoned virus-conscious sun worshipers to find new ways of enjoying their favorite season.
“Everybody’s getting outside,” Fontana Village President Pat Kenny said. “That’s where they want to be.”
In Fontana, boat launch fee revenue is running 12 percent ahead of last year, up from $36,134 to $40,744 in mid-August.
In Williams Bay, boaters have paid a combined $136,469 in launch fees this summer, which also is ahead of last year, although the village did not have exact comparable figures.
Through the end of August last year, the village recorded $139,669 in boat revenues.
Officials said revenues will certainly surpass that figure this summer, including many credit card charges for boat launch payments that have not yet reached village coffers.
Lori Peternell, village treasurer for Williams Bay, said people are gravitating toward boating as a safer option for summer fun than going to a beach that could be congested with people.
“They have no other way to enjoy the water,” Peternell said.
Fontana village treasurer Scott Vilona agreed, saying that public health safeguards designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus have more people taking boats out onto the water.
“People are cooped up — they want to do something,” Vilona said. “This is the one thing you can do.”
Boat launch fees range from $2 to $17 a day in Williams Bay, while Fontana charges between $8 and $25 a day.
Fontana briefly restricted boat launch privileges to residents only earlier this summer, but officials later lifted that restriction.
Both Fontana and Williams Bay, however, have continued resident-only policies on their beach admissions, as a way of controlling congestion and trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
As a result, both are experiencing decreased beach pass revenues.
In Williams Bay, beach admissions have totaled $54,852 this year, down about 17 percent from last year’s $66,436.
Although the beach season continues until Labor Day, Peternell said she does not expect much more revenue to come from new sales of beach passes.
“If people don’t have them by now, they’re not going to use them,” she said.
The village had budgeted for $70,000 in beach pass revenues this year.
In Fontana, the village has recorded $179,636 in beach admissions this year, down 7 percent from last year’s figure of $193,516.
Fontana had budgeted for $265,000 in beach revenues in 2020.
Officials in both communities said they do not expect budget problems to develop from the shortfall in beach admission revenues. The surge in boat launch revenues will help close the gap, especially considering that boating season typically continues until October.
“I think we’ll be fine,” Vilona said.
Kenny said he has no regrets about prohibiting non-residents from the beach this summer.
Not only has it helped to control the possible spread of the coronavirus, Kenny said, but Fontana residents have expressed gratitude that they can enjoy the beach without worrying about public health hazards.
“It wasn’t about revenues with that decision — that’s for sure,” he said. “We thought it was the right thing to do.”
