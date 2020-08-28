Summer fun shifts from the sand to the surf, to beat the coronavirus

The summer of the coronavirus has brought fewer people to the beaches of Williams Bay and Fontana, but many more people are heading out onto the water in their boats.

Both communities have recorded decreased revenues from beach passes, largely because both have restricted beach admissions to residents only, in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus.

At the same time, both Williams Bay and Fontana are enjoying a jump in revenues from boat launch fees, as summer fun moves from the sand out into the lake.

Such is the impact of the coronavirus during a summer when pleasant weather has beckoned virus-conscious sun worshipers to find new ways of enjoying their favorite season.

“Everybody’s getting outside,” Fontana Village President Pat Kenny said. “That’s where they want to be.”

In Fontana, boat launch fee revenue is running 12 percent ahead of last year, up from $36,134 to $40,744 in mid-August.

In Williams Bay, boaters have paid a combined $136,469 in launch fees this summer, which also is ahead of last year, although the village did not have exact comparable figures.

Through the end of August last year, the village recorded $139,669 in boat revenues.