'Super happy it's back': Venetian Festival returns to Lake Geneva after one-year absence

The sites, sounds and smells of carnival rides, live music and fair food have returned to downtown Lake Geneva after a one-year absence.
Members of the Lake Geneva Jaycees are hosting their annual Venetian Festival Aug. 18 through Aug. 22, at Flat Iron Park, Library Park and Seminary Park in downtown Lake Geneva.
The group canceled the event last year because of concerns related to the coronavirus.
The festival features carnival games, food vendors, carnival rides and live music, as well as a water ski show, craft fair and fireworks display.
Several festival-goers said they are excited about the return of the annual event.
Erin Wrobel of Lake Como, who attended Venetian Festival during the evening of Aug. 18, said she is glad that the festival is being held this year after being cancelled last year.
"We're super happy it's back again this year," she said.
Wrobel said the festival offers a variety of activities for both children and adults.
"The adults like the beer tent and the bands, and the kids like the rides and the ice cream," she said.
Wrobel said she and her family try to attend the Venetian Festival every year.
"It's the highlight at the end of our summer," Wrobel said.
Tracey Moore of Delavan said she is excited that Venetian Festival and other summertime events have returned this year. Moore attended Venetian Festival, Aug. 18, for the first time in about 10 years.
Moore said she and her friend, Travis Meimen, mostly attended to see music group Bella Cain perform in the Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion.
"It feels good to be back," Moore said. "We're happy to be back."
Ken Monico of Lake Geneva attended the festival, Aug. 18, while walking his dog, Annie. Monico said he also mostly attended to see Bella Cain.
"I'm glad they didn't cancel it," Monico said of Venetian Festival.
Steve Kaminski was flipping burgers at the Lakeland Animal Shelter's vendor stand, Aug. 18. Kaminski said he is excited about the event's return and is looking forward to serving food to hungry festival-goers.
"It's fantastic. We have been waiting two years for this," Kaminski said. "We're looking forward to good food, good music and a good crowd."
Natasha Ilyin, 7, of the Town of Linn said she enjoys all the activities that the festival has to offer.
"I feel great. It's fun," Ilyin said. "There's ice cream. There's funnel cakes. There's games, and I love it."
Susan Ilyin also of the Town of Linn said not only does she enjoy the activities that Venetian Festival has to offer but also likes the fact that the proceeds are donated to several local organizations.
"It's nice to be out in the community and to support local organizations," Susan Ilyin said.
For more information about the Venetian Festival, visit www.venetianfest.com.
The 59th Annual Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival is Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 18 to 22, at Flat Iron, Seminary and Library parks in Lake Geneva. General hours of operation are Aug. 18 to 20, 5 p.m. to midnight; and Aug. 21 and 22, noon to midnight.
The carnival runs Aug. 18 and 19, 5 to 10:30 p.m.; Aug. 20, 5 to 11:30 p.m.; Aug. 21, noon to 11:30 p.m.; and Aug. 22, noon to 10:30 p.m.
Located in Flat Iron and Seminary parks, the carnival features a $35 wristband special Aug. 18 and 19, from 5 to 10 p.m.; and Aug. 21, noon to 5 p.m.
Over 100 exhibitors are expected at the craft fair, which is Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fair will be in Library Park, which is where the brat stand will be serving food and refreshments Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Aug. 22, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fireworks, the lighted boat parade and water ski show are all Aug. 22. View the evenings activities from Library Park.
The water ski show kicks off at 6 p.m., followed by the lighted boat parade.
This year’s parade theme is “night at the movies.” Boats will travel in front of the park and the Riviera.
Once the water is cleared of boats, the fireworks will begin.
For the full event schedule and more information, visit venetianfest.com.
