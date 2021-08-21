'Super happy it's back': Venetian Festival returns to Lake Geneva after one-year absence

"It's the highlight at the end of our summer," Wrobel said.

Tracey Moore of Delavan said she is excited that Venetian Festival and other summertime events have returned this year. Moore attended Venetian Festival, Aug. 18, for the first time in about 10 years.

Moore said she and her friend, Travis Meimen, mostly attended to see music group Bella Cain perform in the Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion.

"It feels good to be back," Moore said. "We're happy to be back."

Ken Monico of Lake Geneva attended the festival, Aug. 18, while walking his dog, Annie. Monico said he also mostly attended to see Bella Cain.

"I'm glad they didn't cancel it," Monico said of Venetian Festival.

Steve Kaminski was flipping burgers at the Lakeland Animal Shelter's vendor stand, Aug. 18. Kaminski said he is excited about the event's return and is looking forward to serving food to hungry festival-goers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's fantastic. We have been waiting two years for this," Kaminski said. "We're looking forward to good food, good music and a good crowd."

Natasha Ilyin, 7, of the Town of Linn said she enjoys all the activities that the festival has to offer.