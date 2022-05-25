Supper Clubbing: Lake Como's Mars Resort celebrates 99 years in business

Wisconsin’s supper clubs have been enjoying a renaissance thanks to a groundswell of interest in supporting independent restaurateurs; eating homemade and often locally-sourced foods; and seeking out authentic, one-of-a-kind dining experiences.

Scott Pohl, co-owner of Lake Geneva's Mars Resort with childhood friend Arnie Silvestri, said a heaping helping of nostalgia is also a factor in the resurgence of supper clubs.

“I’m 54 now,” he said. “As a kid, my grandfather and my father used to take me to them. My dad and grandfather aren’t around anymore. My dad’s last meal was here at Mars. ... My point is, it’s nostalgia. You want to revisit the old days. As you’re getting older, you want to remember being young, where you were and what you did and everything else. To me, that’s a huge part of it. Supper clubs don’t change. People walk in here and they’re, ‘Oh, my God! It’s exactly like I remembered it.’”

Pohl said supper clubs offer patrons a heart-warming grounding in history and multi-generational connections that most restaurants lack.

“They all have their own personality, they all have their own unique décor,” Pohl said. “Who doesn’t love to walk into a place and just kind of be kept entertained looking around, taking it all in, and meet new friends? Supper clubs are the best place in the world.”

Mars Resort

A classic supper club nestled on the sandy beachfront shore of scenic Lake Como, with spectacular summer sunset views, Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, in the Town of Geneva, will celebrate its centennial as a supper club in 2023.

Located along a Chicago & Northwestern Railway spur line to Williams Bay that dropped off Prohibition-era gangsters at Mars Resort’s front door, the supper club dates its launch to 1923 with the speakeasy opening of the seasonal Old Glory Camp restaurant.

“The train from Chicago used to run right through our parking lot,” Pohl said. “Bugs Moran and Baby Face Nelson used to get on the train to get out of Chicago, stop and have a beer at Mars and go down to French Country Inn, which is a restaurant we just bought. There’s a long history between these two buildings.”

Renamed Langwith Resort in 1944, and finally Mars Resort in 1949 under namesakes Robert and Christine Marszalek, Mars Resort transitioned to year-round operations under the 1961-71 ownership of Jack and Elgie Smith.

Today, while customers no longer arrive by train, they do arrive at Mars Resort by cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles, boats, planes on the lake ice and sea planes on the water.

“It’s fun to see them come in on every shape of transportation,” Pohl said of the supper club’s customers.

Pohl and Silvestri purchased Mars Resort in 2016, undertaking a comprehensive remodeling that included a new lit stone bar and a fully-revitalized lakefront including an expansive patio deck, lakefront docks and a popular pontoon cocktail and dinner cruise boat, The Como Queen. A seasonal beachfront tiki hut with a full bar and outdoor grill offers up a summer-long slate of outdoor live music.

“As kids, I lived up here and Arnie spent his summers up here with his family,” Pohl said. “We got to know each other as boys, like 10, 12 years old. In 2012, I was talking with Arnie and he said, ‘Hey, why don’t we do a project together,’ and his suggestion was buying Mars Resort. I knew the previous owner (Don Woelky), him and my father were friends. We came up, met with Donnie and it took about two years to close. This is our seventh year.”

Through 15 ownership iterations over the past 99 years, Pohl credits Mars Resort’s longevity and enduring success to a number of factors including “great, basic feel-good food that comes out of the kitchen consistent every time.” Mars also offers core supper club menu staples like steaks, chops and fish.

“If you look at any supper club, there’s never any ancillary, fancy stuff,” he noted. “It’s all good eatin’ quality food. There’s no fluff on the menu, it’s all bulleye products. We pride ourselves on the consistency of the food that comes out of our kitchen. Our cooks have all been here 15 years or more, so what you had 10 years ago will taste the same five years ago, today and, hopefully, five years from now.”

Ambience, he said, is also important for maintaining the classic supper club vibe.

“If you go to any supper club, you notice the core stays the same from the basic era that it was started or kind of froze in time,” Pohl said. “That’s the kind of stuff, you walk in the door and it makes you feel good. It’s kind of comfortable, like putting on your favorite jacket or a pair of jeans you’ve had for a long time.”

Carefully cultivating and maintaining a genuine family feel is also important, Pohl said.

“The waitresses comes out to the table, almost like they’re a relative of yours,” he said. “You’re very comfortable. It’s a core home feeling. From the bussers to the hostess to the waitresses to the owners, they really, truly care about your experience.”

A good bar is also central to the success of Wisconsin supper clubs according to Pohl.

“We’re known for our signature brandy Old Fashioned,” he said of Mars Resort’s “island oasis” bar. “Our bar, being an older bar, you’ll sit on this end of the bar and there’ll be guest at the other side of the bar, you’ll hear they’re from the same town and the next thing you know you’re talking, having a good time and you’re building relationships. And that’s what happens. You may come in as a stranger, but you’re gonna leave with a couple new connections that will hopefully last a lifetime.”Pohl said classic Wisconsin supper clubs like Mars Resort offer a feel like no other dining establishment.“You can’t duplicate it,” he observed. “At any other restaurant you just don’t get that same sense. Supper clubs are something you routinely visit, restaurants you go to.”

Lending a classic retro supper club aesthetic is a live piano bar on Friday and Saturday nights from 7-10 p.m.

“People sit around the piano and sing songs and the next thing you know people by the tables are singing songs and dancing around and you have the whole dining room singing along to ‘Sweet Caroline,’ the whole joint is going crazy,” Pohl said, adding that Mars Resort is “the only piano bar in southeastern Wisconsin, really the only piano bar in southern Wisconsin.”Pohl said Mars Resort has widespread recognition across the U.S. thanks to nearly a century of word-of-mouth advertising.“Everybody knows it — and it’s one little joint, 1,500 square feet,” Pohl said. “The word-of-mouth is out there and it feels awesome, it feels so good. I just had a guest text me saying, ‘You’re not gonna believe this. I was in Houston, talking about I’m from the Chicago area and I have a summer home in Lake Geneva and they’re like, ‘There’s a place called Mars Resort.’”

Mars Resort offers an extensive menu including appetizers, soups and salads, sandwiches and supper club staple entrees including Wednesday and Friday fish fry specials, steaks, seafoods, ribs, chops and poultry, including chicken and duck.

Popular signature menu items at Mars Resort, Pohl said, include char-broiled half-pound burgers, the Reuben sandwich, lightly-seasoned and skewered grilled jumbo shrimp, fried lake perch and bluegill, former Mars owner Joe Payne’s secret recipe “house specialty” barbecued ribs, marinated charred half chicken, char-broiled pork chops and ribeye steak.

Ribs have become the supper club’s featured headlining entrée.

“We sell over 15 tons of ribs a year,” Pohl said. “We sold 30,800 pounds last year in this little restaurant.”

Other menu selections include fried chicken, charred half duck, New York strip and filet mignon steaks, and a signature spinach salad with homemade hot bacon dressing.

Pohl said a new addition to the menu — bone-in Grecian pork chops marinated in garlic, lemon, olive oil and oregano — “fly out” the kitchen.“People go nuts over them,” he noted.

Signature cocktails at Mars Resort include the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Classic Martini, Sunset Cocktail and Mars Russian. Other bar offerings include sparkling, white and red wines; draft and bottled imported, domestic and seasonal beers; non-alcoholic beers; and hard seltzers.

The ambience

Among Mars Resort’s longtime patrons are Hank and Lynn Zbierski, of Lake Geneva, who have been going to the supper club since 1966.

“We love to hide, we love the clientele, we love the view, we love the ambience,” Hank Zbierski said. “I think they’ve done a wonderful job of keeping the tradition alive. Supper clubs are true Wisconsin, true Midwest values.”Adds Lynn, “ I love the place — it’s got an ambience that’s wonderful.”

Another Mars Resort fan is Williams Bay resident Lee Flynn, a nearly 30-year patron who likens Mars Resort to the Boston bar in the hit 1982-1993 NBC sitcom “Cheers,” the celebrated place “where everybody knows your name, and they’re always glad you came.”

“I’ve done a lot of traveling, and in my opinion Mars is THE ‘Cheers’ of southern Wisconsin — where everybody knows my name,” he said. “I’ve always been made to feel welcome, never had a bad meal, and I’ve made a lot of good friends here.”

Pohl said he’s been enjoying his new professional life at the helm of Mars Resort.

“I love seeing Mars become a part of everybody’s life,” he said. “What kind of business do you have that you can actually say that in? A supper club really truly touches people’s lives.”

Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, in the Town of Geneva, is located north of State Highway 50. Reservations are not taken.

Open seven days a week, the bar at Mars Resort opens daily at 11 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sundays, serving until 11 p.m. on weekdays and 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The kitchen at Mars Resort opens daily at 11 a.m. and serves until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more more information, call 262-245-5689 or visit mars-resort.com.

