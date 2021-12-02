Supply chain shortages affect local businesses; shoppers encouraged to buy early

Over the past two year, businesses have had to deal with COVID, then worker shortages and then supply chain issues.

It’s something area businesses are continuing to deal with it, prompting them to encourage customers to buy holiday gifts sooner than later.

Melissa Reuss, owner of Geneva Gifts in Lake Geneva, said some of the products that she sells at her store have arrived later then usual during the past few months.

“A couple of companies that usually take between eight or 10 days to deliver products have taken about eight or nine weeks,” she said.

Reuss said she has mostly had difficulty receiving shipments of candy.

“With Jelly Belly, usually 99% of our order comes in,” Reuss said. “This summer, I think half of our order came in. I think because they had half of their flavors available.”

Reuss said she has received shipment of most of her products, and her business has not been too impacted by the supply chain shortages.

“We still managed,” Reuss said. “A lot of the companies did get their orders in, so we were just fine.”

However, Reuss said she feels supply change shortages will continue to be an issue for businesses in the foreseeable future.

“I don’t know what is going to happen going forward,” Reuss said. “I think it might get worse before it gets better.”

Reuss said her business has not been too affected by the labor shortage. She said her business had an adequate number of employees this summer.

“We were very fortunate this year. We had a good staff on hand,” Reuss said. “They did a great job. We didn’t have a staffing shortage at all.”

Shop early

Bruce Bennett, co-owner of Cornerstone Shop and Gallery, said he foresaw the supply chain shortages coming, so he ordered a large number of products in January.

However, he said into the fall he started to run low on some of his products and is encouraging customers to shop earlier this holiday season.

“We’re stocked good with inventory right now, but everybody is having the same problem,” Bennett said. “Once you start running low on inventory, it’s taking a long time to restock.”

Bennett said he is mostly having difficulty receiving products that are manufactured overseas.

“U.S.-made stuff is coming much more quickly because it doesn’t have to be transported by boat across the ocean,” Bennett said. “Overseas products are really taking time. There’s not enough people on the boats. There’s not enough people to load the boats. There’s not enough people to run the trucks once the boats are unloaded, so that part is pretty tricky right now.”

Bennett said he feels the supply chain issue will improve but is concerned that prices will increase in the future.

“We will get more products, but the question is, are the prices going to be much higher,” Bennett said. “Are consumers going to have to pay more for the products that they’re buying? I’m not an economist, but it kind of looks that way to me.”

Bennett said he has also had difficulty hiring staff during the past few months, but that has not had too much affect on his business.

“We haven’t been able to get as many employees as we want, but we haven’t had to change our customer service level as a result of it,” Bennett said. “We haven’t had to close like some of the businesses that have had to close during certain days of the week. We haven’t had that problem yet.”

Started in 2019

Tom Schinke, owner of Lyle’s TV & Appliance, Inc. in Elkhorn, said earlier this fall that his store has also been affected by supply chain shortages.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Schinke would order appliances on Monday and receive the items within a couple days. Now, an order placed on Monday might take two weeks to arrive.

“And If something goes into back order, it’s months,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like this, and I’ve been here a long time.”

Schinke said his store began feeling the affects of supply chain issues in late 2019. The problem escalated last year, and is still getting worse in 2021, he said.

Lyle’s sells a wide range of household goods, including appliances, electronics and mattresses.

“People just have to be patient and wait,” he said. “We’re still doing fine.”

Staffing issues

Stephen Schroeder, co-owner of Lake City Social in Lake Geneva, said some products have been easier to come by than others. Schroeder said he has had difficulty receiving some liquor products and imported products.

“We have a good relationship with our vendors. They’ve done a good job of keeping us stocked,” Schroeder said. “What we have had some problems with us getting liquor like bourbon and more of the import products.”

Schroeder said he has an appropriate amount of staff for the winter but is concerned about finding additional employees next summer.

“We’re fine for now going into the fall and winter,” Schroeder said. “Hiring has been more difficult now than in previous years. We need the bulk of our help in the summer, but we’re ok right now.”

