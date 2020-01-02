Support builds for Bloomfield boundary deal to dissolve the town

BLOOMFIELD – A proposal to reunify the two Bloomfields is finding early support among some community leaders.
The village of Bloomfield is hoping to absorb the neighboring town of Bloomfield through a boundary agreement concept announced Dec. 18 by the two municipalities.
Voters in the town will be asked April 7 to cast their ballots in an advisory referendum on transferring the entire town to the village — essentially dissolving the town.
Community leaders are embracing the proposal as a way to reunite a fractured community and resolve financial troubles that have preoccupied local officials for years.
Rich Olenoski, a leader of the civic group called Modern Woodmen of America, said he considers the boundary deal long overdue.
“It will be better to become a village and be united as one,” Olenoski said.
Although officials say the reunification will increase property taxes for town residents, the town’s elected leaders are among proponents of the deal.
Town Board member Tom Sullivan said forming one village of Bloomfield will help fend off possible annexation of town territory by the neighboring city of Lake Geneva or village of Genoa City.
“You have to draw the line somewhere,” Sullivan said. “Otherwise, they will keep on grabbing.”
The village and town split in 2011 when some town residents formed the village of Bloomfield as a separate municipality. An effort to include the entire town failed, and the new village has since struggled financially because of an inadequate tax base.
The population is about 4,600 in the village and 1,600 in the town.
The town and village already co-inhabit the old town hall, and the village provides some government services to the town. The village is governed by a five-member village board, while the town is governed by a three-member town board.
In a joint statement announcing that talks were underway toward a boundary deal to reunite the two municipalities, officials said it would not only prevent unwanted outside annexation, it would ensure local control of land use, capture tax revenue and re-establish the historic united community of Bloomfield.
Rosemary Badame, a onetime village board candidate, said combining the two municipalities will help the village extricate itself from a heavy debt load caused by borrowing to supplement insufficient property tax collections.
Badame said failing to incorporate the town into the village from the start has created troubles.
“I’ve watched them not succeed and not move forward like they thought they would,” she said. Of the boundary deal, she added: “I think it would work for us.”
Village and town officials have not said whether they will pursue the agreement regardless of the outcome of the town referendum.
In a prepared statement, town attorney Anthony Coletti cited a recent court decision that he said affirms the legality of the boundary agreement being considered. Under the arrangement, all borders between the town and village would dissolve, leaving only the village.
Not long ago, some village leaders were discussing unincorporating the village and rejoining the town — the opposite of what is being discussed now.
Sullivan said reunifying the two municipalities has always been a long-term objective in the community.
In the long run, Sullivan said, it will benefit both the village and the town. If part of the town was annexed by either Lake Geneva or Genoa City, property taxes would increase much more, he said. By comparison, he said, the tax increase under the deal with the village of Bloomfield would be modest.
“It wouldn’t hurt anybody as far as pocketbook-wise,” He said. “We know that this could work.”
Public information meetings on the matters are planned Feb. 19 and March 10, although details have not yet been announced.
Village trustee Sue Bernstein said she has heard similar agreements had been signed in nearby Salem Lakes and Silver Lakes.
“It was the boundary agreement that brought it together,” Bernstein said.