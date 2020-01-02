Support builds for Bloomfield boundary deal to dissolve the town

Village and town officials have not said whether they will pursue the agreement regardless of the outcome of the town referendum.

In a prepared statement, town attorney Anthony Coletti cited a recent court decision that he said affirms the legality of the boundary agreement being considered. Under the arrangement, all borders between the town and village would dissolve, leaving only the village.

Not long ago, some village leaders were discussing unincorporating the village and rejoining the town — the opposite of what is being discussed now.

Sullivan said reunifying the two municipalities has always been a long-term objective in the community.

In the long run, Sullivan said, it will benefit both the village and the town. If part of the town was annexed by either Lake Geneva or Genoa City, property taxes would increase much more, he said. By comparison, he said, the tax increase under the deal with the village of Bloomfield would be modest.

“It wouldn’t hurt anybody as far as pocketbook-wise,” He said. “We know that this could work.”

Public information meetings on the matters are planned Feb. 19 and March 10, although details have not yet been announced.