Survey indicates no historical remnants on lakefront parcel near Yerkes

WILLIAMS BAY — A survey paid for by the University of Chicago and conducted by the Midwest Archeological Research Services Inc., did not locate any early Native American artifacts or historically significant materials on six acres of undeveloped lakefront property the university hopes to have rezoned and sold for development.
The survey was conducted by the privately-owned, Crystal Lake, Illinois-based archeological group in response to speculation that Native American artifacts may be located on the undeveloped lakefront property.
During a July 22 Williams Bay village board meeting, director of the Kenosha Public Museum Dan Joyce urged trustees to require an archeological study of the area be completed before making amendments to the village’s comprehensive plan which would allow for future residential development.
The museum director said the property is one of the last untouched lakefront parcels left on Geneva Lake and that potential artifacts on the plot could provide a valuable opportunity to learn about Native Americans which used to reside around the lake.
During the meeting, former village board member Greg Trush also asked trustees to require a survey of the land before any development occur.
Two members of the Midwest Archeological Research Services Inc. surveyed six of the eight acres the University of Chicago hopes to sell. Per an agreement with the village, about two acres of land west of a historic footpath running through the property were not surveyed because it is not expected to be disturbed by residential development, according to a report of the survey.
The survey report stated the land which was not surveyed was too steep to shovel probe and that erosion to the land would remove any cultural material on it.
The study consisted of 34 shovel test probes throughout the six acres, where archeologists collected soil samples 35 cm in diameter and 25 to 50 cm deep and screened them through mesh in order to discover historic material.
In its report, the archeological service company stated the shovel probes yielded no historic materials and that no prehistoric earthen mounds were located in the surveyed area.
“Accordingly, MARS is of the opinion that additional survey work is not warranted and recommends project clearance,” the survey report stated.
The report stated that while no cultural material was located in the surveyed area, that nine archeological sites have been located within a mile of the property.
Joyce, director of the Kenosha Public Museum, reviewed the complete study and said in an email statement that while there may have been mitigating circumstances he is not aware of, the number of shovel test probes performed for the six surveyed acres may not have been enough.
Joyce said under the Wisconsin Archaeological Survey Guidelines, which were followed in the survey according to the survey report, a shovel test should have been performed every 15 meter interval.
“At a 15 meter interval, this would be about 16 to 18 shovel tests per acre or for six acres, 96 to 108 shovel tests,” Joyce said in the email statement.
Joyce also stated he thought it was unusual that the shovel test interval was not stated in the survey report.
Support Local Journalism
According to Joyce, the survey report must be reviewed by the Wisconsin State Historic Preservation Office within the Wisconsin Historical Society before any construction can begin on the site.
Kara O’Keefe, a spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Historical Foundation, did not comment on the frequency of the shovel tests or if they aligned with the Wisconsin Archaeological Survey Guidelines because the report was not brought to the group for review.
“We can comment on what we know which is that the archaeological consulting firm has done work in Wisconsin before and is on the Wisconsin Historical Society’s list of archaeological consultants,” she said in an email statement.
The Wisconsin Historical Foundation is a nonprofit group which supports the Wisconsin Historical Society through grants, private contributions and services.
Sandy Johnson, founder of the Save the Observatory Wood and Lakefront development-opposition group, said she herself has picked up arrowheads from the lakefront property and that while she has not reviewed the survey report, is concerned it may not have been as thorough as it could have been.
She said because groups of campers frequently used the property, that any artifacts visible from the surface may have been picked clean over the years.
Johnson and other Williams Bay residents are in the process of certifying the newly founded Williams Bay Association for Land Preservation Inc. as a nonprofit organization. In addition to opposing the lakefront property development, Johnson said the group’s mission will also advocate against development of other untouched properties around Williams Bay.
Some trustees have expressed concern that amending the village’s comprehensive plan will create a precedent for other institutionally-zoned properties in the village to change to residential, potentially creating an influx of residential development.
“We feel like everyone is watching to see what happens here, letting the University of Chicago fight the battle, and then there will be this domino effect,” Johnson said.
The University of Chicago retained the eight acres of lakefront property after donating about 40 acres of nearby land and the Yerkes Observatory to the Yerkes Future Foundation in March. The university also submitted a request to amend the property’s current institutional zoning designation to a residential one in the village’s comprehensive plan.
If the comprehensive plan amendment were to be accepted and residential zoning accepted for the property, the land could be potentially more valuable to developers who are interested in building homes on the lots.
Williams Bay trustees have not met to consider the comprehensive plan amendment since tabling a decision during the July 22 village board meeting and village president Bill Duncan said a decision may not come until after the New Year, when a permanent village administrator is hired.
Duncan added that he and the village board have been careful not to rush the decision so as to allow plenty of time for residents to voice potential concerns regarding the residential development.
“I know there are concerns in the community about it so we want to make sure we can provide ample opportunity for public comment,” he said.
