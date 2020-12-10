Survey indicates no historical remnants on lakefront parcel near Yerkes

“At a 15 meter interval, this would be about 16 to 18 shovel tests per acre or for six acres, 96 to 108 shovel tests,” Joyce said in the email statement.

Joyce also stated he thought it was unusual that the shovel test interval was not stated in the survey report.

According to Joyce, the survey report must be reviewed by the Wisconsin State Historic Preservation Office within the Wisconsin Historical Society before any construction can begin on the site.

Kara O’Keefe, a spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Historical Foundation, did not comment on the frequency of the shovel tests or if they aligned with the Wisconsin Archaeological Survey Guidelines because the report was not brought to the group for review.

“We can comment on what we know which is that the archaeological consulting firm has done work in Wisconsin before and is on the Wisconsin Historical Society’s list of archaeological consultants,” she said in an email statement.

The Wisconsin Historical Foundation is a nonprofit group which supports the Wisconsin Historical Society through grants, private contributions and services.