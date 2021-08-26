Suspect accused of kidnapping daughter pleads guilty during hearing, being treated for mental illness

A 33-year-old Illinois man who is accused of kidnapping his daughter from Walworth County last December has pleaded guilty to a charge related to her disappearance.
Jonathan J. Van Duyn of Morengo, Illinois pleaded guilty to interfering with child custody during a hearing Tuesday, Aug. 24, in Walworth County Circuit Court.
He could be sentenced up to 12 and a half years in prison and ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.
Van Duyn also recently has been charged with killing his girlfriend, a homicide which reportedly happened a month before the kidnapping. He told a judge Tuesday that he is being treated for a mental illness disorder.
Van Duyn reportedly took his 10-year-old daughter from her mother's home in the Town of Walworth last December.
The girl's mother reported the girl missing Dec. 13 and told police that her daughter had taken $30 and her cat.
Police had suspected that Van Duyn was involved with his daughter's disappearance, because his mother reported to authorities that he had told her that he had purchased a camper and was going on an "epic adventure."
After receiving a tip from the person who sold Van Duyn the camper, police were able to locate Van Duyn and his daughter at a campsite in Hartsville, Indiana, Dec. 15, and Van Duyn was then taken into custody.
Van Duyn reportedly admitted to concealing his daughter's whereabouts from her mother and that he was outside the scope of his custody for taking his daughter, after he was taken into custody.
During the hearing, Judge Phillip Koss asked Van Duyn if he understood that the guilty plea was not part of a plea agreement, both the prosecutors and the defense could argue what they believe would be an appropriate sentence and if he wanted to move forward with his plea.
Van Duyn indicated that he understood and wanted to move forward with his plea.
Koss later asked Van Duyn if he was being treated for a mental illness disorder, if he was taking medication for the disorder and if he had recently taken his medication.
"Yes I have," Van Duyn said.
Koss also asked Van Duyn if anyone had forced or threatened him to plead guilty, and Van Duyn responded by saying, "No sir."
Van Duyn is scheduled to be sentenced 9:30 a.m., Oct. 29 in Walworth County Circuit Court.
Van Duyn recently was charged with murder with intent to kill and concealing a homicide death in Illinois in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend Michelle Arnold-Boesinger, 33, of Harvard, Illinois.
According to a criminal complaint, Van Duyn allegedly killed his girlfriend on Nov. 15 and hid her body in a U-Haul storage unit in Roscoe, Illinois.
Arnold-Boesinger was first reported missing in November 2020, but her body was not found until March 1, 2021. Van Duyn was not charged with her death until DNA evidence came back in August.
The body was found partially mummified inside a Jeep Renegade vehicle that was located in the storage unit and registered to Van Duyn, according to police.
According to an autopsy report, Arnold-Boesinger died from homicide by asphyxiation, accidentally by ingesting drugs or a combination of both, which means she could have been rendered unconscious from drugs and then asphyxiated. Police said Arnold-Boesinger was found nude from the waste down.