Suspect accused of kidnapping daughter pleads guilty during hearing, being treated for mental illness

Van Duyn reportedly admitted to concealing his daughter's whereabouts from her mother and that he was outside the scope of his custody for taking his daughter, after he was taken into custody.

During the hearing, Judge Phillip Koss asked Van Duyn if he understood that the guilty plea was not part of a plea agreement, both the prosecutors and the defense could argue what they believe would be an appropriate sentence and if he wanted to move forward with his plea.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Van Duyn indicated that he understood and wanted to move forward with his plea.

Koss later asked Van Duyn if he was being treated for a mental illness disorder, if he was taking medication for the disorder and if he had recently taken his medication.

"Yes I have," Van Duyn said.

Koss also asked Van Duyn if anyone had forced or threatened him to plead guilty, and Van Duyn responded by saying, "No sir."

Van Duyn is scheduled to be sentenced 9:30 a.m., Oct. 29 in Walworth County Circuit Court.

Van Duyn recently was charged with murder with intent to kill and concealing a homicide death in Illinois in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend Michelle Arnold-Boesinger, 33, of Harvard, Illinois.