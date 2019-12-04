Suspect cited in case of abandoned Walmart dogs

DELAVAN — Police have cited a suspect in the Thanksgiving Day abandonment of two dogs found malnourished in a Walmart parking lot.

Jeffrey Freund, 48, of Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct and dogs running at-large — both non-criminal ordinance violations in Delavan Municipal Court.

Police also have recommended criminal charges of mistreatment of animals, failure to provide sufficient food, and intentionally abandoning animals. The Walworth County district attorney's office will decide whether to file charges.

Police said they identified Freund through a Facebook tip and that he admitted leaving dogs named "Dexter" and "Blackberry" in the parking lot outside the Delavan Walmart on Nov. 28.

“He was evasive at first," Police Chief James Hansen said, "but he eventually owned up to his responsibility."

The two dogs are recovering at the Lakeland Animal Shelter, where director Kristen Perry says both animals seem to be improving.

Both of the dachshund breed, they should have weighed 18 to 20 pounds each. But Perry said Dexter weighed 9 pounds and Blackberry weighed less than 5 pounds.