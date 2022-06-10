Suspects taken into custody in Walworth County after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase

Two Beloit residents are facing multiple charges after allegedly leading police on a 100 mph chase in Walworth County.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office 911 Communications Center received a report from the Rock County Sheriff's Office Communications Center about 5:10 a.m., June 9 regarding a vehicle in the area that contained two suspects who were allegedly involved in a series of burglaries.

Walworth County sheriff's deputies were informed that the two suspects were considered armed and dangerous, and the vehicle was last reported being in the Village of Sharon and traveling towards U.S. Highway 14 on Stateline Road, according to a press release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

About 5:22 a.m., an officer for the Village of Walworth Police Department located a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' vehicle near the Village Square in Walworth.

The officer followed the vehicle until a Walworth County sheriff's deputy arrived in the area of U.S. Highway 14 and Six Corners Road and initiated a traffic stop.

When the deputy activated his emergency lights, the suspects allegedly fled and increased their vehicle speed to about 100 mph in foggy weather conditions to elude police, according to the press release.

The suspects allegedly lead police on a pursuit through the towns of Walworth, Sharon and Darien, according to the press release.

Police deployed spiked stop sticks in an attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle. The suspects then allegedly fled through farm fields and abandoned their vehicle. The suspects then allegedly stole another vehicle from a local landscape company, the press release stated.

The sheriff's deputies continued to pursue the suspects into Rock County, and the vehicle from the landscape company was stopped near the corner of Bradford Town Hall Road and O'Riley Road in the Town of Bradford.

Police said the suspects rammed a Rock County sheriff's patrol car during the incident. The suspects were taken into custody and transported to Rock County Jail.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Michael P. Dunaway, 36, of Beloit, and the passenger was identified as Denise N. Williams, 32, of Beloit, the press release stated.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is referring several charges for both Dunaway and Williams to the Walworth County district attorney, according to the press release.

Dunaway is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of stolen property, operating after revocation, resisting and obstructing an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, felon in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct while armed and three counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, according to the press release.

Williams is facing charges of possession of stolen property, disorderly conduct while armed, resisting and obstructing an officer and operating a vehicle without owner's consent/party to the crime, the press release stated.

Walworth County sheriff's deputies were assisted by the Rock County Sheriff's Office, Village of Walworth Police Department and City of Delavan Police Department.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to visit the Walworth County Crime Stoppers website at https://www.p3tips.com/index.htm.