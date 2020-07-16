Swim4Freedom fundraiser held remotely this year

FONTANA — The annual Swim4Freedom fundraiser has been modified this year to allow for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sponsor-based fundraiser, which benefits the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, will stretch from July 9 to Aug. 7, as opposed to its usual one-day event.

The foundation provides financial assistance to families of injured or deceased special operations military service members in the form of scholarship programs, providing secondary education opportunities and other grants.

As of July 13, the national foundation has committed to funding the education of 877 children of fallen special operations service members from birth to secondary-school completion.

This will be the 12th year that Swim4Freedom has taken place in Geneva Lake.

Over the 30-day span of the fundraiser, participants have been challenged to swim 30 miles and gather sponsors to donate for each mile swam.

Swimmers must record their own distances, and are welcome to swim in any body of water, not just Geneva Lake.

If the 30-mile challenge seems too daunting as an individual, teams can be formed to gather sponsors and complete the challenge.