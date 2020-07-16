Swim4Freedom fundraiser held remotely this year

FONTANA — The annual Swim4Freedom fundraiser has been modified this year to allow for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The sponsor-based fundraiser, which benefits the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, will stretch from July 9 to Aug. 7, as opposed to its usual one-day event.
The foundation provides financial assistance to families of injured or deceased special operations military service members in the form of scholarship programs, providing secondary education opportunities and other grants.
As of July 13, the national foundation has committed to funding the education of 877 children of fallen special operations service members from birth to secondary-school completion.
This will be the 12th year that Swim4Freedom has taken place in Geneva Lake.
Over the 30-day span of the fundraiser, participants have been challenged to swim 30 miles and gather sponsors to donate for each mile swam.
Swimmers must record their own distances, and are welcome to swim in any body of water, not just Geneva Lake.
If the 30-mile challenge seems too daunting as an individual, teams can be formed to gather sponsors and complete the challenge.
Participants and teams are asked to raise a minimum of 10 sponsors and will receive a free T-shirt and bag if they do so.
Sponsorship levels are tiered, with platinum levels donating $5 per mile and bronze donating $2 per mile.
The top five fundraising teams or individuals will receive prizes based on their placement. First place will received a two-hour water sport class from Gordy’s Marina, second place a soft bag cooler, third place a Go Pro camera, fourth place a Tito’s Vodka and meat basket, and fifth place a free lunch for four at Gordy’s Boat House.
Last year, more than 100 participants completed a three-mile swim from Williams Bay to Fontana, further adding to the $300,000 the swim has donated to the Special Operations Warriors Foundation in the past 10 years.
Gene Haseley greets parade on his cul-de-sac
Gary Frank decorates his car for birthday parade
Gene Haseley watches cars arrive for birthday parade outside his house
Yard sign for Gene Haseley's 90th birthday
Gene Haseley steps off curb to greet his birthday parade
Gene Haseley wears face mask during birthday parade
Daughter hands out cookies for Gene Haseley's birthday parade
Gene Haseley gets 120 birthday cards for his 90th birthday
Gene Haseley in center of cul-de-sac for his birthday parade
Julie Goodman shows sign for Gene Haseley's birthday parade
Gene Haseley with Lake Geneva Fire Department ambulance
Gene Haseley in front of yard sign outside his home
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.