Symphony Bay residents enjoying Lake Geneva's new neighborhood

Greg and Nina Schipp are happy with their new home in the Symphony Bay subdivision under construction in Lake Geneva.
The couple from Milwaukee moved into their new home Dec. 13 in the new neighborhood being developed near the corner of Townline Road and North Edwards Boulevard.
Greg Schipp said he enjoys the peaceful atmosphere that the subdivision offers and its convenient access to downtown Lake Geneva and other local attractions.
“Everyone in the community is so friendly,” Schipp said. “Everyone says ‘Hi.’ It’s close to shopping. It’s a nice community.”
The Lake Geneva City Council approved plans for the subdivision in 2017, and construction began that fall.
Brian Pollard, president of development company FairWyn Ltd., said the development will be completed in several phases during the next 10 years, with between 30 and 40 homes constructed each year.
Pollard said when the subdivision is completed, it will feature about 427 homes. He said 42 homes have been purchased during the past year, with 30 already built and 12 currently under construction.
Pollard said he is pleased with the number of homes that have been sold already.
“We’ve had some great customers,” he said. “We’re very happy with the buyers that we’ve had in the community that we’re creating.”
The homes that are being constructed are mostly targeted toward people who are 55 years and older; however, people of all age groups are welcome.
“We’re not restricted to that,” Pollard said. “Anybody can buy in here.”
The price of the homes range in price from about $281,000 to $320,000 and in size from 1,354 square feet to 1,940 square feet, depending on the style that a customer chooses.
Residents can choose from five different styles of homes, each offering two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, dining area and two-car garage. Other amenities can be added, too, such as a fireplace, basement, third bedroom, study area or covered rear patio.
“We can build two of the same homes next to each other, but have totally different elevations,” he said.
The company also is constructing a clubhouse by Geneva Lake, which should be completed in the spring. Another clubhouse is planned in the future.
Nina Schipp said she and her husband began looking for a new home last year, as her husband was planning to retire. After meeting with Symphony Bay sales staff, they were sold.
Nina Schipp said she likes that the homes are not too close together and that a homeowners association is responsible for mowing lawns and shoveling snow.
“It’s like living in a condominium development with our private home, own yard and own place,” she said.
Another new homeowner, Mariesa Knoth, moved into Symphony Bay in December.
Knoth, formerly of Ann Arbor, Michigan, said she had been looking to move into the area. She originally planned to move to Delavan, but she changed her mind after driving through Lake Geneva.
“I drove down Main Street, and I just fell in love with it,” Knoth said. “A friend told me about Symphony Bay, and I decided to look into it.”
Once she saw Symphony Bay, she realized it ideal for her.
“It’s very quiet. It’s not in a busy area,” she said. “It’s a quick drive to the downtown, and it’s very peaceful.”
Besides the custom-built homes and clubhouses, the subdivision is located near wooded areas, bike and walking paths, and a dog park.
“It’s just some nice features like that, that people appreciate,” Pollard said.
Nina Schipp said she likes that her new home is within walking distance of retail shopping centers.
“The other day I was able to walk to Walmart in 30 minutes and back in about 30 minutes. So, I was able to get about an hour walk,” she said. “That’s really nice for us.”
Knoth said she had an opportunity to meet other Symphony Bay homeowners during a Christmas party held in one of the development’s model homes.
“Everyone seemed very nice,” she said. “We’re all pretty hunkered down for the winter, but everyone seems very friendly.”
Greg Schipp said he, too, has enjoyed meeting others in Symphony Bay.
“It seems to be a consensus that everyone likes it,” he said.