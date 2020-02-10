Symphony Bay residents enjoying Lake Geneva's new neighborhood

The homes that are being constructed are mostly targeted toward people who are 55 years and older; however, people of all age groups are welcome.

“We’re not restricted to that,” Pollard said. “Anybody can buy in here.”

The price of the homes range in price from about $281,000 to $320,000 and in size from 1,354 square feet to 1,940 square feet, depending on the style that a customer chooses.

Residents can choose from five different styles of homes, each offering two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, dining area and two-car garage. Other amenities can be added, too, such as a fireplace, basement, third bedroom, study area or covered rear patio.

“We can build two of the same homes next to each other, but have totally different elevations,” he said.

The company also is constructing a clubhouse by Geneva Lake, which should be completed in the spring. Another clubhouse is planned in the future.

Nina Schipp said she and her husband began looking for a new home last year, as her husband was planning to retire. After meeting with Symphony Bay sales staff, they were sold.

