Take a look at the newest Hillmoor Golf Course scenarios

Two years after Lake Geneva aldermen blocked redevelopment of the old Hillmoor Golf Course, the debate is back on about the future of the 200-acre property.
Planners working for the city have presented new options for transforming the former golf course for business growth or residential development — or a combination of both.
The presentation Nov. 13 during a special meeting at City Hall drew public opposition similar to the resistance that derailed plans for the old golf course in late 2017.
Some in the community are hoping the privately owned property at 333 E. Main St. will remain in its current undeveloped state as a large open green space.
“What’s wrong with God’s design?” restaurant owner Dimitri Anagnos asked city officials at the special meeting. “What’s wrong with the birds and wildlife?”
Landowner White River Holdings LLC has recently signaled a desire to restart development talks about the former golf course, which has been dormant for more than 10 years. So the city hired planners Vandewalle & Associates to map out options.
The planners outlined three scenarios that the city could embrace for the property: redevelopment with a mix of single-family and multifamily residential housing; redevelopment with a mix of residential and commercial development such as doctor offices and day care centers; or no redevelopment plan, which the city’s consultants said could result in White River pursuing such proposals as a water park attraction or a hotel resort.
Neither the plan commission nor the city council Nov. 13 took action on the matter. The city next plans an open house 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Badger High School where the public can offer feedback on the Vandewalle presentation.
After the open house at Badger, the plan commission and city council are scheduled to conduct another joint meeting Dec. 11 in an effort to decide whether to include a new preferred scenario for the old Hillmoor Golf Course in a revised comprehensive plan for the city.
The city is not required to adopt any of Vandewalle & Associates’ recommendations, and White River Holdings it not limited to those choices, either.
The property still carries the old “private recreation” land use designation that dates back to the golf course operation.
One city council member, Alderwoman Selena Proksa, said she favors changing the land use, but she was not impressed with the options presented by Vandewalle & Associates.
“I was looking for some additional wow factor than just houses and office space,” Proksa said.
White River Holdings has not indicated when the company plans to submit a new proposal to the city.
The Chicago-based partnership purchased the old golf course in 2016 for $3.4 million. The landowners then requested that the city change the land use designation to allow consideration of a mixed-use redevelopment, including commercial and residential construction.
After public debate about whether to try protecting the undeveloped open space from any new construction, the city council in November 2017 voted by a 4-3 margin to reject White River Holdings’ request, effectively blocking the effort at redevelopment.
The landowner responded by filing a civil lawsuit against the city, seeking $55 million in damages from the city — more than three times the amount of city’s annual budget.
Earlier this year, White River Holdings dropped the lawsuit, and company attorneys said the landowners were hoping for “a fresh start” on discussions regarding the old golf course’s future.
The city then enlisted Vandewalle & Associates in an effort to identify possible redevelopment scenarios on which the city and landowner could agree.
Alderwomen Cindy Flower said at the special meeting Nov. 13 that she is hoping the city could persuade White River to includes parks and other amenities in its new development strategy.
“I think the benefit of going down this path is that we could have a wish list of things we want included,” Flower said.
No representative of White River Holdings spoke out during the Nov. 13 meeting, and company officials could not be reached for comment later.
In outlining the three new scenarios, Vandewalle & Associates planner Brian Munson said the all-residential approach could include single-family homes, multi-family units and townhouses.
Munson said it could be consistent with the character of Lake Geneva, with buildings limited to two or three stories in height.
The city could require the developer to include park space, water retention areas, open space, and sidewalks along Main Street.
The scenario combining residential and business development, described as a “planned neighborhood,” could include housing alongside small retail businesses such as coffee shops, dental offices, day care centers or banks. The city, again, could require amenities to the city’s liking.
“It’s not trying to recreate the commercial corridor to the east or extend it,” Munson said. “No big-box or commercial development would be anticipated in this development.”
The third scenario could take place if the city elected to pursue no specific redevelopment plan, instead maintaining the private recreation land use designation unchanged.
Under that scenario, Munson said, the landowner’s options — limited by the existing land use — would include a hotel resort, resort condominiums, indoor entertainment center and a water park tourist attraction. The developer would not be required to include park space or open space, or to permit free public access to any part of the former golf course.
Alderman Tim Dunn voiced support for the third option, saying he likes the idea of maintaining the current land use designation and encouraging White River Holdings to pursue a redevelopment along those lines.
“It was a significant property as a golf course,” Dunn said, “and it can be a significant tourist attraction.”
Others disagreed, including plan commission member Ann Esarco, who said she was uneasy about transforming the old golf course into a private attraction with no public access — only paying customers. Esarco discussed options that would allow the city to encourage public park amenities on what is now private property.
“I don’t walk there, because it is private,” she said. “I would like to see Hillmoor opened up where I could walk there and not feel like I was breaking the law.”
The city’s planner also mentioned the possibility of the city trying to purchase the property from White River — although the landowner has not indicated whether the land is for sale.
Some city officials expressed support for considering that idea.
“I think the city purchasing it is an interesting concept,” Alderman John Halverson said.
Dunn said he would like the city to consider that possibility.
“We make our offer. They make an offer,” he said. “If we don’t reach an agreement, then we don’t do it. It’s not that hard.”
Alderman Doug Skates speculated that it would take $10 million to $15 million to purchase the property, not to mention the cost of maintaining the 200 acres.