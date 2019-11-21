Take a look at the newest Hillmoor Golf Course scenarios

“It was a significant property as a golf course,” Dunn said, “and it can be a significant tourist attraction.”

Others disagreed, including plan commission member Ann Esarco, who said she was uneasy about transforming the old golf course into a private attraction with no public access — only paying customers. Esarco discussed options that would allow the city to encourage public park amenities on what is now private property.

“I don’t walk there, because it is private,” she said. “I would like to see Hillmoor opened up where I could walk there and not feel like I was breaking the law.”

The city’s planner also mentioned the possibility of the city trying to purchase the property from White River — although the landowner has not indicated whether the land is for sale.

Some city officials expressed support for considering that idea.

“I think the city purchasing it is an interesting concept,” Alderman John Halverson said.

Dunn said he would like the city to consider that possibility.

“We make our offer. They make an offer,” he said. “If we don’t reach an agreement, then we don’t do it. It’s not that hard.”