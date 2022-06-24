Taking the (rail)road less travelled: For the observant, Pelishek-Tiffany rail-to-trail path offers visual delights

“I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order.” — American naturalist John Burroughs, 1872-1921

In her 2017 book “Every Day Spirit: A Daybook of Wisdom, Joy and Peace,” author Mary Davis noted that “a walk in nature walks the soul back home.”

And as a fan of taking long, ambling walks in the piney Northwoods prior to my relocation south in February, I’ve been missing the soul-connecting qualities of contemplative walks in the great outdoors.

As a Milwaukee native with a Rockford-born wife, I’ve spent more than my share of time behind the wheel driving the I-43 corridor between the two cities, so much time in fact that I remember its days as State Highway 15.

And growing up with the Milwaukee Road, Chicago & Northwestern and Soo Line railways that criss-crossed hometown Milwaukee’s northwest side back in the day, I’ve been a railfan as long as I can remember, counting colorful passing railcars at crossings, marveling at the kinetic visual delights of C&NW’s old wig-wag crossing signals, and falling asleep to the soundtrack of train horns and bells, thrumming locomotives, and railcars clickety-clacking over the rails.

So it was that I watched with interest over the years as a Darien-Clinton section of Milwaukee Road track paralleling I-43 in Walworth and Rock counties made the transition from active freight corridor to abandoned railroad right-of-way to successfully repurposed rails-to-trails recreational corridor.

Now making a daily commute along I-43 between Rockford and Lake Geneva, I’ve taken a renewed interest in the multi-purpose recreational rail-trail as I pass it each day, envying the occasional hikers, bikers, joggers and horseback riders and admiring the bucolic country views, handsome trail shelters and the retro-nostalgic sighting of the occasional tell-tale telegraph pole hearkening back to the route’s railroading heydays.

Itching to have nature walk my soul back home, I recently sought out the trail with my cell phone’s mapping app and soon enough found myself leisurely ambling the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail (PTNT), which is owned and administered by Rock County. The rail-trail spans the Walworth-Rock County line, one quarter in Walworth and the remainder in Rock.

As a fan of both nature and railroading, the PTNT checked both my fanboy boxes and walked my soul back home as I traversed the 5.8-mile trail, serenaded by the “tut,” “peak,” whinny and “Cheerio. Cheery-me. Cheerio. Cheery-me” of the trail-bobbing robins and the trilling “conk-la-REE” of the red-winged blackbirds that darted to and fro.

With a right-of-way ranging from 100-194 feet in width between the park’s western trailhead at Farmer’s Park Gateway on Mill Street in downtown Clinton in Rock County, and the PTNT’s eastern trailhead at North Road in the unincorporated hamlet of Allens Grove near Darien in Walworth County, the Rock County park clocks in at a linear 64.3 acres, making for a substantive, ambitious stroll, particularly when factoring in the round-trip return to the car.

PMTT’s main trailhead in Clinton features a parking area, restroom facility, picnic tables, a gazebo-styled pavilion and a small covered bridge walkway connecting the parking lot to the trail. The simple western trailhead at Allens Grove features a small grassy area for roadside parking.

A rich historyThe old single-track rail line, built 1852-1856 by the Racine & Mississippi Railroad, became part of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul & Pacific Railway in 1879. The 11,000-mile Milwaukee Road would run freight on the PTNT corridor, part of the railroad’s old Southwestern Division, until the line’s abandonment in February 1983, running more than 700 carloads of field crops, fertilizer and packaged vegetables on the line as late as 1980. Passenger trains last ran on the line in 1965.

Not included in the PTNT, east of North Road, just south of Hill Street, is a densely forested 0.8-mile squidge of Milwaukee Road corridor that once connected at a diamond interchange junction at unincorporated Bardwell with another Milwaukee Road line, now part of the Wisconsin & Southern Railroad. With the bankrupt Milwaukee Road’s abandonment of its 6.2-mile line from Bardwell to Clinton, the whitewashed clapboard interlocking station at Bardwell in the Town of Darien was eventually razed.

In the early 1990s, trail namesake Gerald W. “Gerry” Pelishek of Darien took out a bank loan and purchased a 5.8-mile section of abandoned rail corridor from Chicago-based CMC Real Estate Holdings Corp., which liquidated Milwaukee Road real estate not acquired by successor Soo Line. The cost to Pelishek was under $50,000.

Wisconsin was at the forefront of the now-national rails-to-trails movement repurposing idled and abandoned rail corridors, starting in 1965 with the famed 32.5-mile “granddaddy” Elroy-Sparta State Trail, abandoned in 1964 by the Chicago & Northwestern.

Nationwide, there are now more than 1,900 rail-trails spanning more than 24,000 miles and serving tens of millions of users annually according to the Washington, D.C.-based Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. Counted among them is the 5.8-mile PTNT.

The former Milwaukee Road right-of-way was held by Pelishek until Rock County obtained sufficient grants from the state stewardship and snowmobile trail programs to fully fund purchase of the corridor from Pelishek for a linear county park and trail on Sept. 26, 1995.

The other trail namesake, Clarence V. “Pete” Tiffany of Clinton, was a longtime trail maintenance volunteer.

Both trail namesakes recently passed away, Tiffany at age 83 in February 2021 and Pelishek at age 94 in August 2021. Their legacies live on.

Thanks to Pelishek’s foresight and the devoted efforts of Tiffany and a host of like-minded volunteers over the years, the PTNT today accommodates a variety of users year-round, including winter snowmobilers and cross-country skiers and warm-weather hikers, bikers, horseback riders, joggers and bird-watchers.

Rock County Parks manager John Traynor considers the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail one of the county’s crown jewels, noting it enjoys “incredible” snowmobile traffic in the winter by sledders riding Corridor 42E between Clinton and Allens Grove, and is “pretty fairly used” in the warm weather months by outdoor recreational enthusiasts. Traynor said the PTNT also sees significant spring and fall use by area middle and high school students for running.

“It’s definitely a great asset to have in our parks department,” Traynor said of the multi-use recreational trail. “It’s a great asset for us to have and be able to provide to the community. It’s a nice, peaceful trail. With the old railroad artifacts that you find along the way, it’s kind of cool to walk it and see the different kinds of things that were left behind when the railroad left.”

Hiking the trail

For the observant, the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail offers a wide variety of visual delights, with most of the right-of-way paralleling the trail given over to the inexorable march of time and nature, the flat grassy trail overlaying the roadbed flanked by a wide variety of growth on the old railroad embankments, including trees, bushes and wildflowers.

Naturalized over the past four decades, the rail-trail corridor is shaded by a mélange of trees including poplar, sugar maple, cottonwood, American elm, green ash, honey locust, black locust, weeping willow, white mulberry, river birch, box elder, cedar, apple and black walnut.

Greenery closer to the ground under the tree canopy includes a mix of species — Virginia creeper, ground ivy, riverbank grapes, wild asparagus, milkweed, cleavers, parsnip, creeping thistle, black raspberries, hedge bedstraw, smooth Solomon’s seal, motherwort, cattails, wild rhubarb and common burdock.

Lining the trail is a colorful array of wildflowers, among them purple and white dame’s rocket, white campion, four o’clocks, treacle mustard, Ohio spiderwort, common yarrow, Carolina rose, Canadian anemone, common blue violets, wild phlox, wild roses, oxeye daisy, cow parsley, hoary alyssum, sulfur cinquefoil, white and purple clover and eastern daisy fleabane.

It greatly added to the experience to have a plant identification app on my smartphone, as much for identifying the plants I was admiring as it turns out to chuckle at some of their lesser-known aliases — worm-seed wallflower, stickyweed, nosebleed plant and cuckoo-button among them.

Between the two trailheads are interspersed a much-appreciated variety of rest areas, benches and shelters and points of interest, as well as bucolic scenic vistas of rolling Wisconsin farm fields.

The trail’s nearly 130-year legacy as a rail corridor is still evident here and there in a peek-a-boo fashion for the eagle-eyed.

At the Allens Grove trailhead, a short section of rail still embedded in its crushed limestone ballast gamely makes its way west toward its truncated terminus at North Road.

Elsewhere, signs of the trail corridor’s railroading past are hidden in the profusion of greenery, waiting to be discovered by the appreciative railfan — drainage culverts, old signal boxes, concrete signal pedestals, and scores of old telegraph poles, some still sporting glass and ceramic insulators and the occasional enduring strands of wire that once energized signals and sent telegraphed communications up and down the line.

One pole still bears its black-and-white “54” mile marker as part of the much-larger Southwestern Division line that ran from Racine to Beloit and, eventually, on to the Mississippi River at Savannah, Ill., and down to Kansas City.

Rock County Parks’ brochure on the PMTT urges users to “leave only the sound of your footsteps” and “take only memories and photos.”

If anything, I left my hike on the PMTT with much more — in the words of Burroughs with my soul “soothed and healed” and “my senses put in order.”

Thanks to the rail-trail groundwork laid by Pelishek, Tiffany and others, my walk in nature had, indeed, “walked my soul back home.”

