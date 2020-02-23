Tax increase from Bloomfield merger could top $100 a year

TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD — Property taxes could jump more than $100 a year under a merger deal with the village of Bloomfield, but the precise tax impact remains a moving target.
Town officials have calculated that the owner of a $100,000 home would see their year property tax bill increase from $438 to about $538 under the plan to combine the town with the village.
Voters are going to the polls April 7 to decide an advisory referendum on a boundary deal that would implement the merger between the two neighboring municipalities.
But officials have not released specific projections on the tax impact, which has left some town residents scratching their heads.
At a public open house Feb. 13 to educate voters and others on the boundary deal, town resident Heidi Taylor said she was still looking for how the merger would affect her property tax bill.
“Nobody can give me a definitive answer,” Taylor said. “That’s worrisome.”
The town and village announced in December that they were considering a boundary agreement to combine the town’s estimated 1,600 residents and the village’s 4,700 residents into one municipality.
A non-binding advisory referendum in the town April 7 will provide some indication of whether there is public support in the town for dissolving their municipality and becoming part of the village.
Officials say the merger would protect against unwanted annexations by neighboring Lake Geneva or Genoa City, while also reuniting the original Bloomfield community, streamlining local government, and ensuring greater local control of land use.
However, by joining the heavily indebted village, where property taxes are higher, town residents would see what officials originally described as a “modest” tax increase.
The prospect of higher taxes has stirred early skepticism toward the merger deal among some town residents.
Resident Dave Osborne said he and his wife already have good local government services in the town, and they are not happy about the idea of paying higher taxes.
“I don’t like that — nobody does,” Osborne said.
Another town resident, Mary McIntyre, said she doubts that the threat of annexation by Lake Geneva or Genoa City is serious. McIntyre said she has “lots and lots of questions” about the merger deal’s impact on her tax bill.
“It depends what you’re getting in return for it,” she said. “What are we going to benefit from on anything?”
The town currently spends $2.4 million a year in its budget, collecting $492,000 in property taxes at a rate of $4.38 per $1,000 of property value.
By comparison, the village spends $3.9 million a year, collecting $2.1 million a year in taxes at a rate of $5.79 per $1,000 of property value.
So the same $100,000 home whose owner pays $438 a year in property taxes cost $579 a year in the village — a difference of $141.
Town officials have calculated that merging into the village would increase property taxes about $107 a year for a $100,000 home — $160 a year for a home worth $150,000.
But without presenting specific projections, town officials instead have described a scenario in which the town — like the village — takes on debt and increases its own property taxes unrelated to the merger proposal.
The town has been offered a $1.5 million state loan to invest in road improvements. By borrowing that money, the town would be forced to increase property taxes to pay back the loan.
Not only would that ease the merger’s tax impact on town residents, it could require village residents to pay higher taxes to repay the state road improvement loan.
Village President Dan Aronson said property taxes could go up if the town has $1.5 million in debt when the two municipalities combine. Aronson, however, said he has no objection to the town going forward with the state loan for road improvements.
“We’re all in this together,” he said. “Some of it’s going to go up, some of it’s going to go down. We’ll work it out.”
No estimates have been released on the boundary deal’s impact on village taxes.
The village already is carrying about $6 million in debt, which is why the village is spending about $800,000 a year to repay its own past loans.
The village was created in 2011 by breaking away from the town, but without the rest of town’s tax base, the village found itself unable to raise enough money without borrowing. Some community leaders have talked about dissolving the village and returning to the town. The boundary deal would work the other way — dissolving the town and making it part of the village.
Town Chairman Dan Schoonover he does not regard the property tax increase as a major issue in the merger debate.
“Everybody’s making it a big issue,” he said. “Hopefully people will think about it.”
Another public open house is scheduled March 10 in advance of the town referendum.
At the Feb. 13 open house, officials presented details of the town’s road improvement plan, showing that borrowing $1.5 million from the state for road work would increase property taxes between $158 on a $100,000 home — $14 if the merger goes through the village helps to pay back the loan.
Borrowing from the state for road improvements is a separate issue from the boundary deal.
Town officials, however, said they must accept the loan and borrow the money by the end of March, or the loan offer will be rescinded. The town board is scheduled March 9 to vote on the borrowing.
Schoonover said he sees no reason to postpone action on the borrowing while the possible merger is pending.
“It’s our roads. It’s our projects,” he said. “This has to be done.”
Aronson said he has not seen any estimates on how the town’s borrowing would impact taxes in the village if the town brings $1.5 million in new debt into the merger.
Aronson said he has no objection to the town accepting a loan, noting that the road improvements are needed.
“You’re not going to stop everything,” he said.
Town Board member Tom Sullivan said the boundary deal would benefit both the town and village, and he doubts that the property tax impact will be significant.
“I don’t think it will be that noticeable,” he said.