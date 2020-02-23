Tax increase from Bloomfield merger could top $100 a year

“We’re all in this together,” he said. “Some of it’s going to go up, some of it’s going to go down. We’ll work it out.”

No estimates have been released on the boundary deal’s impact on village taxes.

The village already is carrying about $6 million in debt, which is why the village is spending about $800,000 a year to repay its own past loans.

The village was created in 2011 by breaking away from the town, but without the rest of town’s tax base, the village found itself unable to raise enough money without borrowing. Some community leaders have talked about dissolving the village and returning to the town. The boundary deal would work the other way — dissolving the town and making it part of the village.

Town Chairman Dan Schoonover he does not regard the property tax increase as a major issue in the merger debate.

“Everybody’s making it a big issue,” he said. “Hopefully people will think about it.”

Another public open house is scheduled March 10 in advance of the town referendum.